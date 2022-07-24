EU dey look to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies

one hour wey don pass

European Union dey find additional gas supplies from Nigeria.

Di move na as di bloc dey prepare for likely Russian supply cuts.

Matthew Baldwin, deputy director general of European Commission energy department, tok dis one on Saturday.

Baldwin bin dey speak inside Nigeria wia im hold meetings wit officials from di kontri dis week.

Dem tell am say Nigeria dey improve security inside di Niger Delta and plan to re-open di Trans Niger pipeline after August.

Any solution to Nigeria fuel scarcity now? Check update 18th February 2022

Wetin dis mean for Nigeria and EU?

Di move go produce more gas exports to Europe.

EU dey import 14% of dia total LNG supplies from Nigeria.

And e dey likely to more than double dis, Baldwin told Reuters news agency by phone.

Oil and gas output in Nigeria dey affected by tiffs and vandalism of pipelines.

Dis don leave di gas producer, Nigeria LNG Ltd's terminal at Bonny Island operating at 60% capacity.

"If we fit get up to beyond 80%, at dat point, e go fit be additional LNG wey go dey available for spot cargoes to come to Europe," Baldwin said.

"Dem (Nigerian officials) tell us say, 'Come and tok to us again by di end of August becos we think we fit deliver real progress on dis'."

Nigeria NLG dey owned by recently commercialized goment-oil company NNPC Ltd, Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

EU tell members to cut gas usage inside new Putin warning

European Commission tok on Wednesday say EU member states gatz cut dia gas use by 15% from August to March.

Di target go initially be voluntary, but go become mandatory if di Commission declare emergency.

European Union directive follow President Vladimir Putin warning say Russian supplies wey dey pass through biggest pipeline to Europe fit dey reduced further and fit even stop.

Deliveries via Nord Stream 1 account for more than one-third of Russian gas exports to di EU.

Nord Stream 1 bin undergo a 10-day stop for annual maintenance.

Di disruptions don affacet Europe efforts to refill gas storage before winter.

E dey raise di risk of rationing and anoda hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows as retaliation for Western punishment alias sanctions ontop di war in Ukraine.