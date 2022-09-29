'Dem damage my sister private part' - Bamise brother

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwabamise/BRT

14 minutes wey don pass

Broda to slain Lagos fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwola don tell court say private parts of im sister dey damaged wen police find her deadi body.

Abegunde Ayanwola wey be di broda of di deceased appear as witness on Thursday to testify for di ongoing rape / murder trial of Andrew Nice Ominikoron di BRT bus driver wey allegedly kill Bamise.

Andrew Nice dey accused say e rape and murder di young fashion designer for February dis year inside di BRT bus.

Im dey also face accuse say e rape one oda passenger Maryjane Odezelu on November 25, 2022.

Di testimony for court on Thursday

Abegunde tell court say di deceased na di last born of di 10 pikins im parents born.

E narrate say on di date of di incident wey be February 27, im call home to inquire about im younger sister sake of say dia brother wey dey for Kano state bin call am to ask of Bamise, but dem tell am say Bamise dey on her way to im house to give im wife surprise visit.

Dat na di last time di family hear from di deceased as she no make am to her brother house.

According to him, as she no arrive di house dat day dey dem begin search for am.

One of di deceased friend notify di family say she and di deceased bin dey on WhatsApp wen she enter BRT bus dat incident date and say di deceased bin complain say she dey fear inside di bus as odas don already drop.

E say di two ladies exchange WhatsApp voice notes, say na sake of dat dem carry dia search go BRT bus office.

Di witness say di bus company request police report from an before dem go give an access to dia CCTV footage.

“Dem refer me to di CSO wey tell me say none of dia drivers report missing person case dat day” na so e tell court.

Abegunde say wen dem go police station, police treat dem badly wey make dem go back to di bus company wia one Mr Aluko admit say one of di buses dey miss.

E say e write letter to Lagos commissioner of transportation, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA and di state house of assembly.

E say dem later find di sister body for morgue on March 7 after pesin direct dem to di Ebutte Ero police station.

According to him, di sister die since February 26 and police take over di body but nobody give dem information.

Upon cross examination, di defense lawyer ask am to explain wetin e mean by damaged lower parts.

Di witness reply “she was a virgin, she was badly raped by two or three men and you want make I describe dat? I no go do dat”.

In tears di witness tell di court say ‘she die sake of say she dey come my house, na only my sister sabi wen my wife go deliver, she dey come surprise her’.

Wetin we call dis foto, Bamise

Wetin second witness tok

Di second witness for di trial Ikegwuonu Chukwurah wey be business manager for First Bank for ten years come present statement of account of di second victim Maryjane Odezulu.

Miss Odezulu dey accuse di BRT driver say e rape at for November 2021. Di court accept di statement as exhibit 7.

E tell court say on November 25, credit alert from di suspect enter di second victim account.

Di court also collect WhatsApp voice notes between Bamise and her friend as exhibits.

Absentee lawyer and di judge

Earlier, defense lawyer Mr Omotubora apologize to court for coming late to court during di last sitting. E say na Ikorodu road traffic cause am.

Di judge Sherifat Sonaike tell am say e don giv im position to anoda pesin as e no gree come court.

“I wan sound note of warning, if you fail to show face for any court proceeding, I go report you to di NBA and if you come thereafter I go report to di appropriate authority” na so she tok.

She say “you dey here to protect him, if you decide not to appear for court, small ruling fit take away im liberty.''

Oga Omotubora don miss court proceedings five times since the trial start.

Di judge say di lawyer absence for court na sign of disrespect to di court.