Who be Bolu Babalola, Nigerian-British wey win first TikTok Book Awards

13 minutes wey don pass

Di first novel from Nigerian-British writer Bolu Babalola don gbab book of di year from di first TikTok Book Awards.

Di awards bin dey given out by votes from thousands of TikTok users through di app.

Pipo wey like to dey read dey normally use di app take tok about books and even tell each oda which new one dem fit read, and dem dey part of community wey dem dey call #Booktok.

Babalola Honey & Spice na book about one young black woman wey no wan fall in love until she meet one handsome new student.

Di author tok say, "dis na di first award I go collect for anytin wey I don write. E mean di world to me mostly because na from pipo wey dey read, wey get passion for books and actually for love join. I feel very supported by di Book Tok community, creators... dem dey ginger me."

Di way di way di awards dey work na say sabi pipo for di world of literature, publishing and #BookTok go create shortlist.

Dem create di award to celebrate books, independent book shops, authors and creators for di community.

TikTok say posts from di community don gada up to 167 billion views.

Di Publisher's Association add say di platform don helep to increase di sale of books worldwide.

Oda Winners for di Night include:

Author of di year - Holly Jackson

Creator of di year - Eden Victoria (@edenvictorria)

Indie bookshop of di year - Portobello Bookshop, Edinburgh

Best BookTok revival - Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

Best book to end a reading slump - Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Best book I wish I fit read again for di first time - Heartstopper: Volume One by Alice Oseman

Who be Bolu Babalola?

Di Nigerian - British writer bin dey born on 4th of February, 1991 na writer wey don write for TV shows as well as online media.

She get bachelors degree in law and masters in American Politics & History from di University College London.

For her bio on her website, she reveal say, she bin write her thesis on Beyoncé "Lemonade" and she get distinction for di paper.

Bolu Babalola don write for inside shows like comedy show, Big Age among odas.

For 2020, she comot with a collection of short stories wey she put inside one book call am, Love In Colour.

E reimagine from Yoruba Mythology, to Greek Mythology come reimagine am as love story. Dat book go on to become a Sunday Times Bestseller.

For July 2022. Babalola comot with Honey & Spice wey go be di first ever novel she dey wirte,