John Mahama pick nomination form to contest inside NDC flagbearer race

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

56 minutes wey don pass

Former Ghana President John Mahama, officially pick nomination forms to contest inside opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race.

He declare en intentions to minority lawmakers during visit to en residence dis week.

Delegation of NDC big wigs who dey support de candidature of John Mahama pick nomination forms for am.

De group of regional chairmen say John Mahama be de ‘messiah’ wey go save de country from de current state.

“We dey here to pick en form and work for him, de NDC and people of Ghana” Mr Joshua Alabi talk.

“I be confident say come 2024 December, January 2025, NDC go form de new govment under de leadership of John Dramani Mahama” he add.

Nomination form open for NDC flagbearer race

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Kwabena Duffuor/Facebook

De National Democratic Congress officially open nominations for de election of Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for de 2024 general elections.

Apart from John Mahama, other candidates declare dia desire to go into de race.

NDC bigwig, Dr Kwabena Duffuor declare en desire to run de race.

He serve as Governor of Bank of Ghana from July 1997 to September 2001.

Dr Duffuor also serve as Finace Minister from 2009 to 2013.

Apart from dis, he also be businessman who dey own banks den other businesses like media companies.

Some Interesting facts about John Dramini Mahama

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

John Dramini Mahama be Ghanaian politician, communication expert, historian, and writer wey dem born into politically active family for November 29, 1958.

Mahama be 64 years old currently.

He serve as Vice President of Ghana from 2009 until de sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills in 2012 when he rise into position of President of Ghana on July 24, 2012.

John Mahama be de first person to rise into de position of President after de death of de sitting President.

He win de 2012 Presidential elections against de NPP candidate Nana Akufo-Addo. But in 2016, de NPP candidate defeat John Mahama after en first term in office.

Who be John Mahama en father?

John Maham en father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, serve as member of Parliament plus also regional commissioner inside de govment of Ghana first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

John Mahama en father, be wealthy rice farmer and teacher. He serve as de first Member of Parliament for de West Gonja constituency and de first Regional Commissioner of de Northern Region during de First Republic under Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

What be John Mahama education background

John Mahama attend primary school for di Achimota School inside Accra and attend di Ghana Secondary School for Tamale.

E receive bachelor degree in history for 1981 from di University of Ghana, Legon, where he also complete en postgraduate studies in communication for 1986.

Mahama teach high-school history for few years before he go for en postgraduate degree in social psychology for Institute of Social Sciences, inside Moscow, Russia around 1988.