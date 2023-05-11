How security man allegedly kill im former madam for Port Harcourt

11 May 2023

Di State Criminal Investigation Department SCID for Port Harcourt, Rivers state don begin investigate di killing of di former Director of Admin for di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, Boma Amaomu Jumbo, for her house for Port Harcourt di Rivers State capital, Southern Nigeria.

Police tok tok pesin SP Grace Iringe-Koko confam di tori say di former maiguard - security man allegedly attack Madam Jumbo for her house wey dey di GRA axis of Port Harcourt di Rivers State capital for di night of Tuesday 9 May 2023.

She add say di suspect dey custody of di State Criminal Investigation Department SCID.

Di suspect already dey stand trial for theft for Magistrate court Port Harcourt as e bin don allegedly steal im madam jewellery and oda valuables wen e dey work as her maiguard wey make di madam arrest am and dem charge di mata to court.

She suppose give her evidence for di case on Wednesday before dem kill her.

A relative of Mrs. Jumbo, Dolapo Tella Jumbo say di court bin don grant am bail and so e use di opportunity to allegedly kill her before she for come testify for court.

"E sneak into her house from di visitors toilet and den attack her with cutlass wen she enta her kitchen. E hit her with di machete for di back of her neck and head.

Den e come steal some of her valuables, e wan go scale di fence into di next compound wen di secuirty guard for dat compound come see am raise alarm na so pipo come pursue am catch am and e confess wetin e do." She tok.

Tella Attoni add say di blood cover di whole dinning room to di kitchen and dem find di Madam dead for di kitchen.