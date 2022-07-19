Why your phone dey overheat and how to prevent am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

19 July 2022

You don ever wonda why sometimes you dey try scroll thru your phone and you e go just hot, maybe you dey play game or dey stream content.

Your device fit dey slow or di battery don nearly go off. You fit relate?

For hot weather pipo dey sweat wella but, unlike human beings, phones no fit sweat, dis good for doz wey dey hold dia phones but e no great for our handsets.

So why our electronics dey struggle inside di heat and wetin we fit do about am?

Wen heat dey, processor dey slow down

Like how we dey struggle to operate for di same speed inside serious heat, e fit be like dat for di phone processor, one chip wey dey inside wey dey responsible for di main function.

"Di internal tins wey actually dey make am work, unfortunately, dey generate heat," Dr Roz Wyatt-Millington, one senior lecturer for Electronic and Electrical Engineering for Leeds Beckett University tok.

"And as di device dey get hotter for phones, di processor go try to stop make e no overheat, and e end slow evritin down," she tok.

She say electronics dey generally designed to work up to 35 degrees Celsius.

From 100% to battery drain

"Batteries dey store energy and dem design dem to work for certain temperatures. Di hotter dem get, di harder dem gats work and di more energy dem dey use," Dr Roz tok.

Wetin dis one mean be say di battery life go drain more quickly, especially as e dey hard to cool.

Dr Roz add say pipo dey always turn up screen brightness wen dem dey outside inside sun, dis fit also get impact.

Screen burn

If you don notice slight change for your screen, di heat get impact.

"If e be old phone, if e get small defect, di heat go increase am," Dr Roz tok.

She add say di screen protectors fit often hold more heat inside, dis one no good for hot kondition.

Wetin you fit do to keep your phone cool

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No stick am to dey charge

"If weather dey very hot, wen you dey charge your battery, you dey generate heat. Wen your device don dey on charge, e go dey hotter," Dr Roz tok.

Position am smartly

" To keep am out of direct sunlight dey help. No leave phone inside your car, keep am for shade as much as possible. Put am for front of fan if you fit."

Keep am light

Dat one apply to both di inside and outside of di phone. Take it out of di case and off all di functions wey you no need.

"If you no use di GPS, somtin wey you no use, turn am off. Sake of say di less stuff you use, di less energy you go use, di less heat e go generate," she tok.

Low power mode

Di less power you use, di beta your phone go be.

"Sometimes if your phone really dey struggle, turn am off for few minutes, just let am cool down, and den turn am back on again."

But no use fridge or freezer...

"No put am for bag of ice, sake of say dat one nodey help."

Quick temperature change fit dey really bad for phones, and di ice fit cause water to dey trapped inside am.