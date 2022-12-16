Croatia vs Morocco - Team news, time of third-place match
Croatia go jam Morocco for di FIFA World Cup third place play-off match on Saturday for Qatar.
Dis na afta di two kontris crash out for di semi-final stage sake of dia defeat to Argentina and France.
Even though Morocco dream of winning di World Cup don end, dem win di hearts of Africans and di Arab nation.
Di Atlas Lions make history for Qatar, dem be di first African team to reach di last four.
Dem do am wit style too, wit di calibre of teams dem beat to reach dia.
Morocco see off Belgium, Spain and Portugal, But France bin too much for dem, as dem lose dat game 2-0.
Dis na all you need to know about di FIFA World Cup third place play-off match.
When be Croatia vs Morocco?
Argentina and France na di two teams wey remain for di tournament and dem go compete for di World Cup final.
But before di final, di third- place play-off game go take place.
Date: Saturday, December 17
Time: 4pm (West African Time)
How to watch Croatia vs Morocco
Di third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco go live for Supersports channels.
If you dey Nigeria and Ghana you fit watch di game dia.
Where dem go play Croatia vs Morocco match?
Di game go take place for di Khalifa International Stadium.
Di stadium capacity na 45,416 and go di eighth and final match e go host - di first game na England 6-2 victory ova Iran.
Dis stadium dey unique as e be di only one dem dey use for World Cup wey dem no really build for di tournament.
Na for 1976 dem build di Khalifa International Stadium and redevelop am for 2017.
E don host different sporting events including di World Athletics Championships and di FIFA Club World Cup final for 2019.
Na di only stadium from di tournament wey dem no go partially or fully dismantle afta di World Cup.
Location: Al Rayyan, Doha
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium
Croatia vs Morocco: Team news
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic no really get injury concerns throughout dia stay for Qatar.
Di coach fit give some players wey neva really play much opportunity for dis game but nothing go stop am to play im strongest line up.
Dem go dey look to win di third place for di World Cup for di second time – afta dem win am for 1998.
Meanwhile Morocco, get plenty injury wahala. Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui don pick up injury during dia semi-final loss to France.
Manager Walid Regragui don confam say im go make changes, e say im players dey 'very tired ' sake of dia efforts for Qatar.
Croatia squad
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo.
Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic.
Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.
Morocco squad
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Anas Zniti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Badr Benoun, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Samy Mmaee
Midfielders: Younes Belhanda, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ilias Chair, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Amine Harit
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Munir El Haddadi, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ryan Mmaee, Abde Ezzalzouli.