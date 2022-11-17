G﻿hana wash hand comot travel advisory to im citizens wey warn of security threats for Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 November 2022

Ghana foreign ministry don react to one travel advisory wey dey circulate upandan on social media.

Di advisory bin wan Ghanaian citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria capital, Abuja sake of security threats.

Di Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration say dis statement no get any authorisation from dem.

D﻿i statement wey get date of Wednesday 16, November, 2022 bin don cause panic among travellers and also residents of di federal Capital territory as dis dey come just weeks afta di Unites States of America and di UK bin issue travel advisory to Abuja dey also cite security threats

Wetin dey inside di statement wey bin dey circulate?

For di statement wey also get stamp from di ministry, dem tok say make citizens avoid non-essential travel to Abuja sake of di unpredictable security situation for di capital of im fellow West African kontri, Abuja.

Di statement say di security warning na sake of directives to local authorities to hotels wey dey operate for residential buildings to shut down.

Di statement also cite high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter communal conflict, armed attacks plus kidnappings.

Wia dis foto come from, others

Wetin Ghana Foreign Ministry later tok?

Di Ministry deny di intital statement wey warn of security threats and tok say dem no dey aware of any threat wey dey target Ghanaians for inside Nigeria.

D﻿em say dem no authorise di statement.

Dem also note say Ghanaians continue to dey live in harmony wit dia Nigerian brothers and sisters.

Di foreign ministry say e regret any inconvenience dis former circular fit don cause to pipo wey wan travel.

O﻿da kontris wey don issue travel warning to Nigeria

United States of America - United states bin issue alert on October 23 to her citizens for Nigeria say make dem avoid non-essential travels.

Dem warn of possible terror attack for Nigeria capital Abuja.

As dat one dey shele, United Kingdom also issue her own alert on October 26.

Di United Kingdom Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO post for dia latest travel advisory for dia website say increased threat of terrorist attacks dey for Nigeria capital.

Dem warn dia pipo for Nigeria make dem avoid non essentialtravels. To Abuja.

Dem also name oda states wey dey include for di terror alert list. Dem include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba.

Germany also release one travel advisory on October 27 tell her kontri pipo make dem avoid non-essential travels to Abuja, say make dem avoid crowds and busy public places.

Ireland - Department of Foreign Affairs, for travel alert dem issue on October 24 for dia website, warn citizens for Abuja to review dia personal security.

Dem add say make dem dey alert and avoid gatherings plus all non essential movements within Abuja.

Dem also wan dia pipo make dem avoid travels to some states within Nigeria.

W﻿etin Nigeria goment tok

Meanwhile, Nigeria police bin respond to di alert dem say ‘no imminent threat’ dey for Abuja.

For statement, di Inspector General of police Baba Alkali Usman say e don direct make im men beef up security around di kontri especially for di FCT.

Di statement add say e direct make dem activate all emergency numbers across di kontri to work 24/7. Dem also release numbers to call if pesin see any suspicious movement.

Di Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) also respond to di alerts say make pipo chill say dem dey work wit oda security agencies to maintain peace and order for Abuja and outside di capital.

Di Service bin advise say make pipo take di necessary precautions and remain alert.

Dem follow add say citizens fit assist security agencies with useful information on top threats and suspicious criminal acts around dem.