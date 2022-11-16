Why lawmakers for Ghana dey threaten to boycott budget reading and goment business

Wia dis foto come from, Ken Ofori Atta/Getty Images

16 November 2022, 09:58 WAT New Informate 31 minutes wey don pass

Ninety-eight majority lawmakers for Ghana threaten say dem go boycott government business if President Akufo-Addo no sack Finance Minister immediately.

De lawmakers revisit dia calls for en removal after an initial agreement where President Akufo-Addo talk dem to give Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta some time to conclude IMF deal.

Unlike de previous call wia 80 lawmakers call for en removal, de latest be 98 out of 137 majority lawmakers who join de chorus for what removal.

Spokesman for de lawmakers, Andy Appiah-Kubi talk say “we go back to our demand for de president to sack im now so if dem present de budget under de stamp of de finance minister, we no go participate because we never go do business with am.”

How lawmakers boycott go affect govment

Wia dis foto come from, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

If de 98 majority lawmakers boycott govment like de upcoming 2023 budget reading, dis go fit affect de approval of de budget in parliament and de implementation.

If dis happen, e mean say govment go face frustration in 2023 sake of parliament for vote on de budget den approve am before dem fit implement am. Di p resident previously refuse calls by opposition, ordinary Ghanaians and majority lawmakers to sack de finance minister, but with dis boycott, de majority wan force en hand to remove Ken Ofori Atta.

Why Ghanaians dey blame de finance minister for economic woes?

Ghanaians dey blame de Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for de economic woes sake of en posture and leadership.

Wen calls from civic society and academics start dey intensify for Ghana to go IMF for bailout, Ken Ofori Atta refuse to accept.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta reveal say im plan to raise resources within de country to support de economic programs of govment.

“We no dey go IMF, whatever we do, we no go go IMF” Ken Ofori-Atta talk den. But de growing pressure on de economy, increasing food prices, fuel price hike den recent agitations make govment reverse de decision to stay off IMF.