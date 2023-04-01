Arsenal 0-0 Leeds, Live updates
Wit 13 places and 43 points separating dem for di Premier League table, Arsenal and Leeds United resume top-flight action for di Emirates Stadium.
Di Gunners hold five-point lead at di top of di Premier League – dis na afta Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 for di Etihad Stadium.
Di host dey unbeaten in dia last 13 meetings wit Leeds in all competitions, since a 3-2 home loss in May 2003 wey ended di Gunners title bid dat season.
Dem don win dia last six Premier League games, dia joint-longest such run under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal dey hope to extend dat to remain on top of di table.
First Half
30mins: Crysencio Summerville run onto di ball inside di box and smash better shot towards di bottom right corner.
26mins: Arsenal players dey display brilliant short passes and great ball movement. Dem dey wait to open di opposition defence and hit dem on di break.
22mins: Crysencio Summerville get great chance inside di six-yard box, e shoot low to di middle of di goal, but Aaron Ramsdale pull off good save to deny am.
21mins: Jack Harrison bring im opponent down.
18mins: Martin Odegaard cross di ball from di free kick, but e go out of play.
14mins: Trossard dey cover for Saka wing. E never blend well into di role.
12mins: Aaronson play good cross into Arsnal 18 from a freekick. No Leeds play dey available to convert am.
10mins: MISSED CHANCE. Jesus miss scoring opporunity.
7mins: Zinchenko try to locate Martinelli wit a pass. E too high
5mins: Leeds bin dey look to break from Summerville but di defenders stop am.
3mins: Granit Xhaka bin pick up injury. But e be like e go fit continue
Arsenal 0-0 Leeds
1min: Game don start
Arsenal vs Leeds Line ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo, Summerville, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra