Arsenal 0-0 Leeds, Live updates

Wit 13 places and 43 points separating dem for di Premier League table, Arsenal and Leeds United resume top-flight action for di Emirates Stadium.

Di Gunners hold five-point lead at di top of di Premier League – dis na afta Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 for di Etihad Stadium.

Di host dey unbeaten in dia last 13 meetings wit Leeds in all competitions, since a 3-2 home loss in May 2003 wey ended di Gunners title bid dat season.

Dem don win dia last six Premier League games, dia joint-longest such run under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal dey hope to extend dat to remain on top of di table.

First Half

30mins: Crysencio Summerville run onto di ball inside di box and smash better shot towards di bottom right corner.

26mins: Arsenal players dey display brilliant short passes and great ball movement. Dem dey wait to open di opposition defence and hit dem on di break.

22mins: Crysencio Summerville get great chance inside di six-yard box, e shoot low to di middle of di goal, but Aaron Ramsdale pull off good save to deny am.

21mins: Jack Harrison bring im opponent down.

18mins: Martin Odegaard cross di ball from di free kick, but e go out of play.

14mins: Trossard dey cover for Saka wing. E never blend well into di role.

12mins: Aaronson play good cross into Arsnal 18 from a freekick. No Leeds play dey available to convert am.

10mins: MISSED CHANCE. Jesus miss scoring opporunity.

7mins: Zinchenko try to locate Martinelli wit a pass. E too high

5mins: Leeds bin dey look to break from Summerville but di defenders stop am.

3mins: Granit Xhaka bin pick up injury. But e be like e go fit continue

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

1min: Game don start

Arsenal vs Leeds Line ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.