Iran kill three pipo over anti-goment protests

Wetin we call dis foto, Saeed Yaqoubi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Majid Kazemi deny di accusations dem sama dem

Author, By David Gritten

Role, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Authorities for Iran don execute three men wey dem sentence to death in connection with dinationwide anti-goment protests last year, di judiciary tok.

Dem convict di three over dia alleged involvement for one shooting attack wey kill three security personnel for Isfahan in November.

Amnesty International say dem subject dem to unfair trials and allegedly tortured.

Dem don hang four oda protesters since December.

Dem don reportedly sentence dozens more to death or charged wit capital offences.

Di protests sweep across di Islamic Republic following di death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman wey di morality police detain for Tehran in September for allegedly wearing her hijab "improperly".

Di three wey dem execute on Friday - Majid Kazemi, 30, Saleh Mirhashemi, 36, and Saeed Yaqoubi, 37 - chop arrest after protests for di central city of Isfahan on 16 November, wen dem kill two Basij paramilitary force members and one police officer.

Sources tell Amnesty International say di men dey forcibly disappeared, den tortured and forced to make incriminating statements wey form di basis of di criminal cases against dem.

Interrogators allegedly suspend Kazemi upside down, show am one video of dem torturing im brother, subject am to mock executions and threaten to kill im brother dem.

For an audio message from inside Dastgerd prison, wia dem hold di three men Kazemi dey heard saying: "I swear to God I dey innocent. I no get any weapons on me. Dem [security forces] keep beating me and ordering me to say di weapon na my own.

"I tell dem say I go say whatever dem want, just please leave my family alone."

One Revolutionary Court convict Kazemi and di oda two men of "enmity against God", a vaguely-defined national security charge, and sentenced dem to death for January 2020 following wetin activists say na four-day trial.

According to di US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), dem deny di ability to prepare proper defence, prosecutors rely on forced "confessions" and di indictment dey "riddled wit irregularities wey reveal dis na politically motivated case".

Last week, authorities announce say di supreme court don uphold dia sentences.

"Di use of di death penalty against dis men na blatant act of vengeance against a courageous generation of protesters for steadfastly demanding di rights of Iranian pipo during di past seven months," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty Middle East deputy director, tok for one statement.

"Di shocking manner in which di trial and sentencing of dis protesters dey fast-tracked through Iran judicial system amid di use of torture-tainted 'confessions', serious procedural flaws, and a lack of evidence, na anoda example of di Iranian authorities' brazen disregard for di rights to life and fair trial."

UN human rights chief Volker Türk last week express dismay at wetin e call di "frighteningly high number of executions" dis year for Iran.