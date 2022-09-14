Who get invite - and who no get to Queen Elizabeth burial?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

14 September 2022, 12:16 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Di Queen burial on Monday, 19 September 2022 dey set to be one of di biggest gathering of royalty and politicians wey di UK don host in years.

Tori be say invites bin go out ova di weekend and dem dey expect about 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries to attend.

Dem don tell majority of di leaders say make dem use commercial flights take come and dem go carry dem go use bus carri dem from West London.

Di burial ceremony go happun for Westminster Abbey wey get di capacity to carry around 2,200 pipo.

Dis na wetin we know about who go dey dia and who no go dey.

Europe Royal families

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of di Netherlands go come for di funeral

Members of royal families from accross Europe dey expected to come.

Many of di European royal families na blood relatives of di late Queen.

Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde don confam say dem go dey dia.

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and im wife Queen Maxima as well as im mama, di former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain don also accept invite as well as di royal families for Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

American Presidents

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Di White House don confam say President Joe Biden go go di burial with First Lady Jill Biden even though dem no go follow di bus anywia.

Plenti tok dey follow weda Biden go ask Donald Trump to follow for di US Delegation but di limit for size of delegations mean say e no dey compulsory for former presidents to attend.

Howeva, tori dey go round say some former presidents and first ladies fit get private invites like di Obamas.

Howeva Jimmy Carter wey be president from 1977 to 1981 no get invite according to im office.

Commonwealth leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi neva tok weda e dey attend

Queen Elizabeth bin serve as di head of di Commonwealth for di whole of her reign and leaders from across dey expected to attend

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don accept dia own invitation.

A group of govnor-generals wey serve as representatives for di Commonwealth realm dey expected to come with di leaders of dia kontris.

Tori be say Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe don accept invite. But India Prime Minister Narendra Modi neva confam weda e go go.

Oda world leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Christof Statche Wetin we call dis foto, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarell go attend di burial

Oda world leaders like Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Italian President Sergio Mattarella as well European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen don accept invitations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro don also confam dia attendance.

E dey expected say Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and French President Emmanuel Macron go show.

Howeva, e no clear weda China President Xi Jinping go collect or accept any invitation.

Whitehall sources say di Islamic Republic of Iran go only show for di burial at ambassadorial level.

Pipo wey no dey invited

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

BBC James Landale say no representative from Russia, Belarus, or Myanmar dey invited.

Diplomatic relations between di UK and Russia scata finish since Russia invasion of Ukraine and tok-tok pesin for Russian President Vladimir Putin say e no dey consider to go for di burial.

Di invasion bin partially start for Belarus wia dia president Aleksandr Lukashenko wey be close ally of President Putin.