Hurricane Fiona knock out electricity for Puerto Rico

one hour wey don pass

Hurricane Fiona knock out all electricity on di US island of Puerto Rico, as wind reach 86mph (140km/h).

Though officials tok say some of di island power bin dey restored, di rest go take days to be reconnected, according to di operator of di island grid, Luma Energy.

Di Category 1 storm cause severe flooding and landslides on di island.

President Joe Biden declare state of emergency for di island, allowing authorities to provide disaster relief.

As well as di complete outage of power for di 3.3m pipo living on di Caribbean island, some health centres running on generators dey affected by di outage. But dem do restore electrical systems for San Juan medical hospital complex since, di health secretary tok.

Ports don dey closed and flights out of di island main airport don dey cancelled.

Several road dey closed and flooding don wash away a highway bridge for Utuado, in di island central mountainous region.

Puerto Rico's governor tok say schools and goment agencies go remain closed on Monday.

Pedro Pierluisi urge residents to seek shelter as soon as possible.

On di French island of Guadeloupe one person die when im house dey swept away by severe flooding.

Hurricane Fiona don hit Puerto Rico just five years after Hurricane Maria - di worst for di island history - cause devastation there.

Three weeks after di disaster, only about 10% of Puerto Ricans get electricity.

Di national grid still remain fragile, with outages a daily occurrence.