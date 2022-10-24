Wetin we sabi about di killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif for Kenya

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Arshad Sharif

17 minutes wey don pass

Investigation don start for Kenya afta dem shoot dead one popular Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on Sunday.

One initial police report say officers shoot am as im dey inside one moving vehicle for case of mistaken identity.

Sharif na critic of Pakistan military plus im be vocal supporter of ousted Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Di 49-year-old comot for Pakistan for May afta e complain of harassment. Im bin don previously dey for di UK and Dubai before im travel go Kenya.

E no dey clear wetin im dey do for di East African kontri.

Kenya police watchdog - di Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) – say dem don send dia rapid response team to di site of di Sunday evening shooting for Kajiado county near di capital, Nairobi.

Di team go investigate di "alleged police killing of one Pakistani national", Ipoa chairperson Ann Makori tell tori pipo.

One initial police report about di incident suggests say Sharif dey inside one car wey officers mistakenly believe to be stolen motor. Di officers shoot at di vehicle wen e fail to stop for one roadblock.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (no relation) tweet say im dey "deeply saddened by di shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif tragic death".

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warn make pipo no dey carry incorrect information about di circumstances wey surround di death.

For one brief message on Twitter, Sharif wife Javeria Siddique say she lose a "friend, husband and my favourite journalist".

As im dey call for "proper judicial investigation", former Prime Minister Khan say im dey "shocked" at wetin im describe as a "murder", add say e "pay di ultimate price for speaking di truth".

Dem comot Oga Khan from power for April afta e lose vote of no confidence. Sharif, wey bin dey support Oga Khan, come begin dey complain say di kontri Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) bin dey harass am and im comot di kontri.

Pakistan PM and Kenya leader speak ontop di reporter death

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif call on Kenya to conduct "fair & transparent investigation" into di killing of Arshad Sharif on Sunday night.

Di prime minister tweet say im bin get a phone call wit Kenya's President William Ruto to discuss di killing of di journalist near di capital, Nairobi, on Sunday night.