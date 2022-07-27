South Africa president pledge equal pay for Bayana Bayana afta Women Africa Cup of Nations win

Wia dis foto come from, Cyril Ramaphosa

"You deserve equal pay for equal work wey you do."

Dis na di words of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa as e promise to give equal pay to di kontri women football team.

E tok am for one event on Wednesday, wen im roll out red carpet for di Bayana Bayana football team afta dem return from Morocco wia dem gbab dia first Africa Cup of Nations.

Im beg di kontri ministers of finance and sports to up di bonus.

President Ramaphosa say dem deserve to get paid as much as dia male counterparts .

South Africa beat tournament host Morocco 2-1 for dia final on Saturday, 23 July for Rabat.

Dis na di first continental title for di Banyana Banyana side afta five initial final defeats.

Di victory don cause public debate around equal pay for di kontri, afta report first say di players go receive less money for prize bonuses dan dia male colleagues wen dem reach di quarter-finals of di men tournament for 2019.

"Our hearts dey filled wit pride. E dey burst wit great deal of joy," Ramaphosa tok during di reception for di goment Union Buildings for di capital.

"We need to give added remuneration to dis young women wey don make our kontri so proud. But as dem do so, we must make sure say we comot di whole process of unequal pay from we system."

Ramaphosa say make di kontri outlaw pay discrimination and start programme to bridge di gender pay gap.