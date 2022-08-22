Man Utd beat Liverpool to win dia first Premier League game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 August 2022, 22:02 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United and Liverpool game end for 2-1 on Monday night.

Marcus Rashford 53' minute goal and Jadon Sancho 16'minute goal na im secure di win for Man Utd.

Mohamed Salah score Liverpool only goal for di 81' minute of di match.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bin make changes to im starting line-up for dis game.

E drop captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo for bench.

Dis game na di Red devils second match for Old Trafford afta dia 2-1 defeat to Brighton for di first week.

Di two teams bin neva win any match dis season for premier league, United don lose two games while Liverpool don draw two.

Before tonight game Manchester United bin dey number 19 position while Liverpool dey number 15 position

While Liverpool play 4-3-3 formation, Manchester United play 4-2-3-1 to win di game.