France Macron dey Cameroon to begin Africa trip - Dis be what to expect

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, French president Emmanuel Macron dey welcomed by Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute as e arrival for Nsimalen international airport of Yaounde, around 10:40pm on Monday night, July 25, 2022.

France president Emmanuel Macron arrive Cameroon late Monday night on im first trip to Africa since im re-election last April.

Macron visit also include Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Di French leader three-nation tour of western African states na to try reboot France post-colonial relationship wit di continent.

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute na im welcome Macron for airport inside Yaounde at around 10:40pm on Monday night, July 25, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron go on Tuesday morning do meeting for di presidential palace with president Paul Biya.

Biya, age-89, don rule Cameroon wit 'strong hand' for nearly 40 years.

Afta Macron visit to Cameroon, e go move to Benin and den finish di trip for Guinea-Bissau.

Macron agenda for Cameroon, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

Di first stage of Emmanuel Macron trip, on Tuesday go meet wit im counterpart President Paul Biya.

Di two leaders go do tok tok on possibilities of French investment for Cameroonian agriculture, according to di Elysee.

Anti-jihadist matter for northern Cameroon go also be hot topic.

Dem dey expected to discuss security in Cameroon, wey don suffer ethnic violence and an insurgency by anglophone separatists.

Anglophone activist dey fight for independence for two English-speaking provinces since 2017.

Northern Cameroon has also seen attacks by Boko Haram jihadists.

Top of di agenda for di tok tok go also be food supply gbege, especially of grain sake of Russia war wit Ukraine.

Security tok go also dey wella as France dey prepare to complete dia pullout from Mali dis year.

As all kontries for di region try head off fear of Islamist insurgencies.

Macron bin don provoke Biya anger in 2020 afta e declare to apply “maximum pressure” on di 89-year-old over “intolerable” violence inside Cameroon.

Im visit dey come at a time when former colonial power France dey see dia influence decline in di face of China, India and Germany penetration.

Particularly inside di economic and commercial sectors for Africa.

After lunch with Biya and im wife Chantal, Macron go meet representatives of youth and civil society.

E go end di day for “Noah Village”, hosted by former tennis champion Yannick Noah., wey dey develop a leisure and education centre in a popular district of Yaounde, where he dey live for several months a year.

On Wednesday, di French president go travel to Benin wey dey face deadly attacks from jihadists, wey don spread from Sahel to di Gulf of Guinea nations.

On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron go end im tour for Guinea-Bissau.

Di kontri be one small West African kontri.

Dis waka go be Oga Macron first trip to lusophone kontri for African.

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo dey about to take over di leadership of di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

France role for World Politics

France international power and position don shape dia foreign and security policy towards Africa.

France be one important actor wit dia political and economic power for Europe and di world.

French Colonial Policy in Africa

France don maintain realist foreign policy towards Africa since colonial history.

According to realist theory of International relations (IR),

states dey shape dia foreign policies according to dia own national interests.

French interest for Africa don start since di 17th century wit di establishment of one trade port on di West African coast for St. Louis wey we now sabi as Senegal.

Importantly, di former European colonial powers, including France, England, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Belgium, bin sign di Berlin Act of 1884-85 to divide Africa and to protect dia common economic and political interests for di Berlin Conference.

Di Berlin Conference wey hold for 1884-5 be major historical turning point for di beginning of European colonial history and new imperialism for Africa.

Francophone African states be Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia,

Mauritania, Senegal, French Sudan wey now be Mali, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Niger, Upper Volta wey now be Burkina Faso, Dahomey wey now be Benin, Gabon, Middle Congo wey now be Republic of Congo, French Cameroon, Oubangi-Chari

Wey now be Central African Republic, Chad, French Somaliland, Comoros and Madagascar.

France bin establish two important federations for Africa to fit strengthen dia colonies.