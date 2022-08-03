Strange big sinkhole appear for Chile - Dis na di backend story

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Mystery as massive sinkhole appears in Chile", Duration 1,13 01:13 Wetin we call dis Video, Authorities dey investigate afta mysterious sinkhole appear for Chile

one hour wey don pass

Authorities for Chile dey investigate one mysterious sinkhole wey appear ova di weekend for one mining area inside di north of di kontri.

Drone footage show one big hole for di land wey Canada Lundin Mining dey operate on.

Chile National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, don send specialist personnel go di area.

Dis scene of dis sinkhole dey bout 413 miles (665km) north of di capital, Santiago.

Chilean media show aerial images of di strange phenomenon wey take place on land wey dey operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining copper mine.

Di 82-foot-wide hole mysteriously appear on Saturday for di commune of Tierra Amarilla inside di Atacama Region.

E happun close to di giant Alcaparrosa mine, and e dey belive to be more than 650ft deep

Local mayor Cristobal Zuniga on Sunday confirm di presence of di sinkhole.

And e speak of di fear by nearby residents say excessive mining in for di area fit get catastrophic consequences.

No official confirmation yet say di sinkhole dey caused by activities related to mining, but local officials say di hole still dey grow.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Timeline of strange sink hole for oda places

Authories for some oda kontries don discover dis kain strange sink hole for dia region.

Here na oda times wey dis don happun.

Italy

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Huge sinkhole appears in hospital car park", Duration 0,35 00:35 Wetin we call dis Video, Huge sinkhole appear for Italy hospital car park

For 8 January 2021, one huge sinkhole appear for one staff car park for one hospital inside Italy.

Di 50-metre wide hole swallow cars and cause power cut for di Ospedale del Mare inside Naples.

Nobody injure but di hospital come get to rely on generators.

Di sinkhole na around 50 metres wide and at least 15 metres deep.

Mexico

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Growing sinkhole threatens to swallow Mexican home", Duration 0,30 00:30 Wetin we call dis Video, Growing sinkhole threaten to swallow home for Mexico

For June 2021, one sinkhole for di Mexican state of Puebla dey grow by day by day wey make pipo begin fear say e fit swallow one home.

Di sink hole first appear on during di weekend and later expand to width of around 80m (262ft).

China

Contains some upsetting scenes. Dem no support media player for your device Contains some upsetting scenes. Play video, "Aftermath of China bus sinkhole", Duration 0,40 00:40 Wetin we call dis Video, China sinkhole

For January 2020, authorities for China discover one massive sink hole.

Six pipo die and odas miss afta di huge sinkhole swallow one bus in di evening of 13 January, 2020.

Di sink hole dey outside one hospital for Xining, di capital of Qinghai province..

CCTV footage show one explosion inside di sinkhole just afta di bus and bystanders fall inside.

According to state media, di sinkhole stretch nearly 10m (32 feet) in diameter.

UK

For October 2015, one massive sinkhole wey dey 10 metres deep and 20 metres wide open up for one residential street for St Albans.

Dis incident force pipo to leave dia homes.

Authorities come evacuate at least 10 pipo and more than 50 properties dey without gas and electricity afta di hole spread across di driveway and front garden of one house.

During dat period, di British Geological Survey tok say di large sinkhole wey open for St Albans, Herts fit dey link to one old brickworks wey used to dey on di site.

Wetin fit make sinkholes form

Back then wey di St Albans sink hole happun for 2015, BBC News look at wetin be sink holes and di things wey dey likely to cause am.

Sinkholes, like di one wey developed for St Albans, na large gaping holes wey suddenly appear for di ground.

Often time na abnormal amount of water wey dey enta di ground dey cause am, but dem dey difficult to predict.

Here na wetin BBC news find out;

sinkholes dey happun wen rain seep through di soil

water go absorbs CO2 and become acidic

Dis go come dissolve soluble rock like chalk or limestones

E go come creat cavernous underground spaces

Last-last di ground go come give way.

Wetin dey increase di incidence of sinkholes na; High rainfall, burst water mains and drainage.

warning signs include doors and windows wey no go gree close and cracks in foundations.