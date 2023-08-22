'Evritime I see my children belle dey sweet me' - mama of quintuplet

48 minutes wey don pass

'Evritime I see my children, belle Dey sweet me' , dis na wetin Joyce Akhimien, mother of quintuplet for Port Harcout, Nigeria tok.

For 2021 after seven years of waiting, di den 39 year old mother and her husband, born sextuplet alias six pikins dem : four boys and two girls.

She bin tell BBC Pidgin den say she no expect say she go born six pikins at once.

Di 41 yrs old tok say even though tins no dey go too well, but anytime she see di pikins dem, her belle dey sweet am and she thank God for dem as she wait seven good years before God bless her with dem.

Two years later, she follow BBC pidgin tok about how tins dey be for her as mama of six pikin dem.