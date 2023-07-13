Why bakers wan increase price of bread by 15 percent across Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, Di bakers say increase for price of raw materials and transport dey affect dem

38 minutes wey don pass

Anoda bread price increase don come for Nigerians according to statement wey Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCON) release on Wednesday.

According to di bakers di 15 percent increment go kick off on July 24 2023 and na as a result of di situation of Naira wey make flour and oda ingredients cost and also increase for fuel price wey don affect transport.

Na since last year, di price of bread and oda related items don dey go up and at di moment dey beyond di reach of most households for di kontri.

AMBCON national president, Alhaji Mansur Umar and national secretary, Mr. Jude Okafor wey sign di statement say many of dia members don lose dia jobs due to di present situation.

“Di recent general increase wey don affect our production include additional N1.2 million on one truck of flour (N2,000 per bag), N3.6 million on a truck of sugar (N6,000 per bag), yeast additional N2,000 per carton, fuel from N205 to N550, diesel N650 to N700,” di statement tok.

To reduce di effect of di high cost of living wey subsisdy removal cause get onpipo, President Bola Tinubu don ask di kontri National Assembly for 500 billion naira palliative.

E say “di request don dey necessary to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to cushion di effect of di recent removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.”

Di removal of di subsidy couple with rising inflation don make Nigerians life very difficult at di moment.

Im dey seek for an amendment to di 2022 supplementary appropriation Act.

Third increase in less dan two years

Dis no be di only time bakers don increase di price of bread as over di past two years di price of bread don see some changes and increase.

For June, 2022 bread makers increase di price of bread by about 20% wey make many Nigerians comot dey para over di mata at di time.

Just two months before dat for May 2022 di Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) also announce increase for di price of bread nationwide.

Social commentator Sani Umar wey dey stay Kano say e no blame di bread makers as every sector for di kontri dey also suffer from rising cost of raw materials for production.

“Everybody know di kain inflation wey Nigeria dey suffer at di moment and if dis breadmakers no increase price no way dem go continue to make bread for us to feed.”

“Di only thing na for goment to find ways dem go take comot some taxes for dem so dat in turn dem go fit reduce di price a bit as many Nigerians no dey fit afford bread even before now.”

‘I no fit afford bread for my family again’

Sake of di constant increase in di price of bread many pipo say dem no dey eat bread again because dem no fit afford am.

Mallam Ado Yahaya, a retiree wey dey stay for Kano for northwest Nigeria, tell BBC Pidgin some months ago say e don abandon bread for im breakfast menu long time ago because of di way di price dey go up.

Di father of nine wey retire from goment work for 2020 say if e wan buy bread for im family everyday e need to spend at least N2000 wey go make am N60,000 in a month.

“Dat na why we no dey chop bread for morning again because of di way dem dey always increase price, my monthly pension no fit afford bread everyday so we don switch to oda affordable food.”

“Di last time wey I chop bread na one small one I buy and I allow my children to go school first before I eat am.” E tok.

‘Gurasa as alternative to bread’

For pipo wey dey stay for northern part of Nigeria especially Kano state some pipo dey use Gurasa as alternative to bread.

Even though na di same flour as bread dem dey use make Gurasa but di Hausa delicacy dey cheaper and easier to make.

With just charcoal and local pots some pipo dey use am make Gurasa for dem to enjoy with dia family.

Abu Isa na one of di pipo wey don turn to Gurasa and e tok say price of bread na im pursue am.

“Di price of bread in recent times no dey favourable na why i move to di cheaper option.”