Ronaldo dey comot Man Utd wit immediate effect

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 November 2022, 19:01 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

P﻿ortugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo go leave Manchester United wit Immediate effect.

D﻿is decision dey come afta di controversial interview wia Ronaldo criticise di club and say im no get respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Both parties say Ronaldo exit dey "mutually agreed".

"Di club thank am for im contribution across two spells for Old Trafford," Manchester United statement tok.

Dem wish "am and im family well for di future" and add "everyone for Manchester United remain focus on continuing wit di team progress under Erik ten Hag and working togeda to deliver success for di pitch".