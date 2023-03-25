Lagos State government charge Chrisland School, staff members wit manslaughter

Chrisland School & Dr Adeniran

one hour wey don pass

Authorities of Lagos State govment say dem go charge Chrisland High School, some members of staff wit offences of "involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts".

Dis charge by di state govment dey come a month afta 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran allegedly die during di school inter-house sports event inside di state.

Whitney death happun on 9 February 2023, she slump during di sport event and doctors for Agege Central Hospital declare her dead on arrival.

Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions also charge one of di vendors of di event wit di same offence.

Di school management deny di allegations as dem say di student bin slump for ''public view'' during di competition wey she no participate in sake of her ill health.

For inside statement dem release, di school management say: “We dey heartbroken and distressed. Whitney be one of our Day students wey bin no gree participate for di inter-house sports match past for reasons wey we no dey very sure of.

“Our immediate response be to take advantage of nearness to first-aid, by identifying di nearest medical facility to take her to, wia di doctor on duty, administer oxygen and every aid possible on her,” di statement tok.

Di state govment bin order di closure of Chrisland School for Opebi-Ikeja on 13 February afta di death of Whitney Adeniran.

Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Folasade Adefisayo bin tok say di closure go dey till dem find out wetin happun wey cause di girl death.

At di time of Whitney death, di Lagos State police say dem go conduct thorough investigation. Now dem don handover di file of dat investigation wey dem do wit di help of oda agencies to di office of di DPP.

'Na electrocution kill my pikin' - Whitney papa allege

Father of di deceased, Dr. Michael Adeniran bin tell BBC Pidgin say im believe say di school no dey give di true account of wetin happun to im daughter.

Dr Adeniran claim say im daughter ''bin die from naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine afta she touch am.

"And she dey electrocuted immediately she lean on am.'' E tok.

E say dem allegedly pour am water wey allegedly kill am immediately.

“I don document evidence say my child die by electrocution – and no be cardiac arrest as Chrisland School claim”.

“She dey hale and hearty, she no sick for any form. And make I state am clearly, say by di time I see her corpse her lips and tongue don already turn black”, Dr. Adeniran tok.

Di mother - Blessing Adeniran for one video post claim say dem bin tell her say her daughter slump and dem don rush am to di hospital but she find out say dem take her to one primary health care centre wia dem confam her dead on arrival.

Dis no be di first time wey Chrisland High School go dey in di middle of such controversy.

For April 2022, Lagos state goment shut di school to investigate allegation of sexual violence involving minors after one sexual video leak online.