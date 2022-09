William and Kate join Harry and Meghan to greet well-wishers

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "William and Kate join Harry and Meghan to greet well-wishers", Duration 1,00 01:00 Wetin we call dis Video, William and Kate join Harry and Meghan to greet well-wishers for Windsor Castle

10 September 2022, 20:13 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Moment di Prince and Princess of Wales and di Duke and Duchess of Sussex chat wit crowds of pipo wey line up for street near di gates of Windsor Castle. Dem also look tributes pipo leave for Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, di UK longest-serving monarch, die for Balmoral at di age of 96, afta she reign for 70 years. She die peacefully on Thursday afternoon for her Scottish estate, wia she bin don spend most of di summer.