How men wey allegedly kill dia driver colleague, cut off en head for ritual money land police net

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Agyei

one hour wey don pass

Police arrest two suspects for alleged ritual killing for Ghana with dia car wey dem dey use transport de fresh head for Hobor, Ga South Municipality.

De suspects, Samuel Amemasi, 32 years den Joseph Kwesi Mawuwone, 23 years allegedly kill one taxi driver wit de purpose of using en head for ritual money.

Eyewitnesses say de suspects dey in taxi on top speed afta dem fail to stop for police checks on de road Sunday evening.

But dema luck run out wen de car turn over sake of de top speed resulting in minor accident. However, wen residents rush to de scene to help dem, dem discover freshly chopped human head with de three occupants in de car with registration number GW-5532-12. One of de three suspects run away while dem manage arrest de remaining two wey try to escape.

How de ritual murder allegedly happen

Local sources talk BBC Pidgin say one of de suspects confess say dem cut off de head of de male taxi driver for ritual money.

De suspects in order to get someone to use for de rituals, allegedly carry anoda friend who be taxi driver to escort dem to de funeral.

Afta dem close from de funeral, de suspects tell de unsuspecting driver say dem wan check sometin for dia construction site.

On de way to de site, one of dem use rope tie en neck from de back seat wey de oda hold en legs and hands down for front.

Later, dem carry en body go sand winning site around wia dem cut off en head for there.

Afta, de suspects carry de fresh head dem chop off drop inside de taxi.

On de way, police try stop dem for random checks but de suspects speed off resulting in an accident.

Moments afta de accident dem start dey komot dey run away from de accident scene but de residents arrest dem.

Later, dem notice say de reason dem dey run be sake of de head in de car.

Police say de two suspects dey inside police custody for questioning, meanwhile dem deposit de head of de deceased for mortuary.

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Agyei

Residents dey in shock

Residents of Hobor inside Ga South Municipality dey in shock afta news of de arrest broke.

Assembly member for area, Peter Adonu tok say dem dey in shock over de incident.

He reveal say de community people first arrest de suspects afta de accident before dem call police to de scene.

Around April last year, police arrest two teenagers for de same Ga South Municipality afta dem kill anoda teenager for ritual money.

What Ghana law say about ritual murderers

Ghana dey classify murder as first degree felony, publishable by death.

Ghana lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor explain say based on section 46 of di Criminal Code, 1960 (Act 29) pipo who commit murder go suffer de death penalty.

Despite de death sentence, Ghana shun dey effect de death sentence since 1993.