Di Protest wey shake Iran like 'Endsars' and make dem wan disband morality police

Iran attorney general say dem don disband di kontri morality police, wey dem give di work to enforce di kontri Islamic dress code.

Mohammad Jafar Montazer make di comments, wey oda agency neva still confam for one event on Sunday.

Iran don see months of protests ontop di death of one young woman wey die in custody.

Di morality police bin detain Mahsa Amini for allegedly breaking di strict rules on head coverings.

Oga Montazeri bin dey one religious conference wen dem ask am if dem don disband di morality police.

"Di morality police no get anytin to do wit di judiciary and dem shut am down from wia dem set dem up,” im tok.

Control of di force lie wit di interior ministry and not wit di judiciary.

On Saturday, Oga Montazeri also tell di Iranian parliament say dem go look at di law wey require make women wear hijabs.

Even if dem shut down di morality police, dis no mean say dem go shut down di decades-old law.

Women-led protests, wey di authorities label as "riots" don sweep Iran since 22-year-old Amini die in custody on 16 September, three days afta di morality police arrest her for Tehran.

Her death na di ginger for di unrest but e also follow discontent of di pipo over poverty, unemployment, inequality, injustice and corruption.

'Revolution na wetin we need'

If dem confam, di scrapping of di morality police go be compromise but e no get guarantee say e go dey enough to stop di protests, wey don see demonstrators burn dia head coverings.

"Just say di goment don decide to dismantle morality police e no mean say di protests dey end," one Iranian woman tell BBC World Service Newshour programme.

"Even as di goment say di hijab na personal choice, e no dey enough. Pipo sabi say Iran no get dis future wit dis goment in power. We go see more pipo dey come from different factions of Iranian society, moderate and traditional, dey come out for support of women to get more of dia rights back."

Anoda woman say: "We di protesters, no care about no hijab no more. We don dey go out without am for di past 70 days.

"One revolution na wetin we get. Hijab na di start of am and we no want anytin, anytin less, but death for di dictator and a regime change."

Iranian state media push back on di claim say di kontri morality police don dey disbanded, according to CNN.

State television channel Al-Alam reportedly tok say foreign media dey portray Oga Montazeri comments as "di Islamic Republic dey retreat from di issue of hijab and modesty and claim say na sake of di recent riots".

"But no official of di Islamic Republic of Iran say dem don shut di Guidance Patrol."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say di abolition of Iran morality police fit be " positive tin" and praise di "extraordinary courage of Iranian young pipo, especially women, wey don dey lead dis protests".

Blinken say: "If di regime don now respond for some fashion, to dis protests, e fit be positive tin."

Iran don get various forms of "morality police" since di 1979 Islamic Revolution, but di latest version – dem sabi formally as di Gasht-e Ershad – na currently di main agency wey get di job to enforce Iran Islamic code of conduct.

Dem start dia patrols for 2006 to enforce di dress code wey also need women to wear long clothes and forbid shorts, ripped jeans and oda clothes wey dem say e no dey modest.

Di protest wey make Nigeria disband im special anti robbery unit (Sars)

D﻿is no be di first time we go see protest shake up kontri and cause police reforms across di world.

Similar tin happun for Nigeria for October 2020.

Nigeria dissolve im Special Anti-Robbery Squad "Sars" afta one End Sars protest shake di kontri for October 2020.

Youths for all ova di kontri bin para enta street to protest against police brutality wey dem accuse Sars of.

Dem accuse di officers of robbing, attacking and even killing pipo. Di youths protest for days non-stop.

Dis protest also ginger Nigerians for oda part of di world like UK, Canada and odas places before police oga take action to dissolve di special anti-robbery unit.

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police at dat time , Mohammed Adamu, immediately announce say dem dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).

Oga Adamu bin say dem go redeploy all officers and men wey dey serve for di Sars Unit to oda police commands, formations and units.