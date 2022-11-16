F﻿ive big Tech company way dey layoff staff for 2022

Thousands of jobs na im dey go down across di technology industry as firms dey experience slow sales togeda with growing concerns about economic.

Some s﻿taff of dis company don enta social media to tok express demsef and how di layoff affect dem.

pBig firms like Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Tesla and odas don either layoff some staff or announce job cut.

H﻿ere na five companies wey we list;

Twitter cut ova 3,000 jobs

Twitter new owner, Elon Musk don defend im reason for sacking plenti staff for di company.

Elon Musk say e no get any oda "choice" but to slash di company workforce as di firm dey lose more than $4m (£3.5m) a day.

Dem let half of di company staff to go, one week afta Musk buy Twitter for one $44bn (£38.7bn) deal.

O﻿n 16 November 2022, report say Elon Musk tell Twitter staff wey still dey di company say dem must ready to work "long hours at high intensity" or leave di firm.

For one email to staff, Musk say workers gatz to agree to di pledge if dem want to stay

Amazon lay off 10,000 staff

Technology giant Amazon don start to dey lay off staff, according to LinkedIn post by workers wey say dem dey affect by job cuts.

Dis week, report come out say di company dey plan to cut 10,000 jobs, or around 3% of dia office staff.

Amazon no immediately respond to BBC request for comment.

One employee, wey say she dey work as software development engineer for US, post say she dey look for new job:

"Due to di nature of my visa, I get limited time to lookout for new work opportunities."

A﻿mazon bin don already introduce hiring freeze and stop some of dia warehouse expansions, warning say dem don over-hire during the pandemic.

Dem don also take steps to close some parts of dia business, cancel projects like personal delivery robot.

Netflix cut 300 more jobs afta subscriptions fall

Netflix don announce anoda round of job cuts as dem dey struggle with slowing growth and increase competition.

Di streaming giant tok say dem dey cut 300 more jobs - roughly 4% of dia workforce - mostly for di US.

Dis na afta dem don bin cut 150 jobs for May. dis year.

Di move dey come afta di company report dia first subscriber loss for more than 10 years for April.

"While we continue to invest well-well for di business, we make dis adjustments so dat our costs go dey grow in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix tok for statement.

Even though Netflix get 220 million subscribers all ova di world and remain di clear leader for di streaming market, dem dey still face serious competition.

For recent years di launch of rival platforms like Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video na strong competitors to Netflix.

Facebook-owner Meta wan sack 11,000 workers

Meta, wey own Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, don announced say dem go cut 13% of dia workforce.

Dis mass sacking na di first for di history of company and e mean say 11,000 employees, worldwide out of 87,000, go lose dia jobs.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg say di cuts na "di most difficult changes Meta don make for im history".

"I know e tough for everybody, and I dey very sorry to those affected," E write for statement.

Meta get about 87,000 employees worldwide across dia different platforms, wey include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Di plans for job cuts na afta difficulties across di tech sector as di industry dey dey with slowing global economic growth.

T﻿esla wan cut 10% salaried workers

For June Tesla CEO, Elon Musk write for email to all employees say di company dey cut 10% of salaried workers, tori pipo CNBC report.

“Tesla go reduce salaried headcount by 10% as we don become overstaf for many areas,” Musk write.

“Note dis no apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar. Hourly headcount go increase.”

Also, for June, di BBC report say Elon Musk say Tesla new factories for Germany and di US dey "loss billions of dollars" due to battery shortages and supply disruptions for China.