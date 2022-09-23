N﻿igerian-born NBA coach Udoka chop suspension, wetin we know

Di Boston Celtics don suspend coach Ime Udoka for di 2022-23 season.

Di team for di announcement dem make on Thursday night cite “violations of di team policies”.

Di suspension dey effective immediately – “we go make decision about im future wit di Celtics beyond dis season at a later date," di statement tok.

Di Celtics don make assistant coach Joe Mazzulla di interim head coach while Udoka dey away.

U﻿doka suspsension dey come barely week after di NBA ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for racist and sexist conduct.

Wetin happun

Tori be say Udoka wey dey engaged to Hollywood actress, Nia Long get ‘intimate relationship’ wit one female member of di franchise staff.

Di relationship dey considered to be violation of di organization guidelines.

Udoka patner na actress wey dey popular wit some her movies Empire, The Best Man and Dear White People.

Di Amerrican actress Udoma get one pikin. She neva chook mouth for di tori wey don spread.

N﻿ia name continue to trend ontop Twitter as plenti pipo dey react to di report.

Ime Udoka tok ‘sorry’

Di status of di relationship between di two adults no clear but di suspension don shed more light on wetin happun.

However, Udoka di Nigerian-born NBA coach say im go accept di decision of im employers, di Celtics

"I wan apologize to our players, fans, di entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting dem down.

"I dey sorry for putting di team in dis difficult situation, and I accept di team decision.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, I no go tok about dis mata again," Udoka tok for statement to ESPN Malika Andrews.

Who be Ime Udoka

Di Celtics coach, Ime Udoka

Udoka father from Akwa Ibom state for south-south Nigeria.

Im play for Nigeria National Team for di 2005 FIBA African Championship, where im help di team win bronze medal.

For di final game, Udoka score 24 points to help Nigeria defeat Algeria 88-76.

Im continue to play for di team, and help Nigeria qualify out of di group stage for 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Udoka still win more accolades wit Nigerian National Team. For 2011 e win another bronze medal for di AfroBasket, afta di team defeat Ivory Coast 77-67.

Udoka join di Celtics last summer afta spending time wit di San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as assistant coach sake of im NBA playing career.

E replace Brad Stevens as coach afta Stevens become Boston president of basketball operations afta Danny Ainge leave di organization.

For im first season as coach, Udoka see notable turnaround for Boston wey see di Celtics go from under. 500 in late January to closing di season wit a 28-7 record over dia final 35 games.

Dem later lead an impressive run through di Eastern Conference playoffs, advancing to di NBA Finals for di first time in 12 years.

Udoka na di fifth coach in di past 25 years to reach di NBA Finals for im first season as head coach and di first since Nick Nurse for 2019.

Udoka lead Boston to victories over di Milwaukee Bucks for di Eastern Conference semi-finals and di Miami Heat for di East finals in seven games before di Celtics lost to di Golden State Warriors for di NBA Finals in six games.

W﻿ho be Nia Long

N﻿ia Long, 51, na Ogbonge American actress.

D﻿em born Nia for Brooklyn wey dey New York City.

N﻿a two years she dey when her parent divorce. Dis na why she follow her mama go Iowa City.

N﻿ia get one son wey she born from 2000 from previous relationship.

S﻿he start her relationship with Udoka for 2010 and di two born one son for 2011.