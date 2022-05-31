China send 30 warplanes enta Taiwan air defence zone

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Taiwan say e don deploy fighter jets to warn off 30 warplanes wey China send to im air defence zone.

Di incident on Monday mark di biggest incursion since January.

Dis dey come days just afta America President Joe Biden warn China make e no invade Taiwan, and on di same day wey one US official visit di island to discuss security wit leaders.

China don increase di frequency of im air missions in recent months, dem claim say na training drills.

Biden say im ready to use force to defend Taiwan 23rd May 2022

Di aircraft bin fly for one area to di northeast of di Pratas Islands wey be part of di Taiwan air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to one map wey di ministry provide.

But di planes no cross over into Taiwan airspace itself, wey dem for don see as an act of hostility.

ADIZ na area outside of one kontri territory and national airspace but wia dem fit identify, monitor, and controll foreign aircraft in di interest of national security. Na self-declared and e technically remain international airspace.

Taiwan don dey report for more dan one year say e don dey see Chinese aircraft dey fly into ADIZ, dem call am "grey zone" warfare aimed at testing dia military response and dem say e dey wear dem out.

Analysts bin don tok say di incursions na warning against Taiwan goment from moving towards one formal declaration of independence.