Who dey win, who dey lose for US midterm elections and wetin e mean

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

19 minutes wey don pass

Di dust neva yet settle for di 2022 midterm elections, but e no too dey early to draw some conclusions about how di election dey go so far.

As dem bin predict am, na good night for Republicans - although we fit neva see how good e be.

But e dey clear at dis point say one big winner don already dey.

Maxwell Frost wey go be di first Gen Z member of Congress

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"We make history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for evribodi wey believe say we deserve beta future."

Dis na wetin to win sound like for Maxwell Frost, wey - at 25 – na di US Congress' first representative of Generation Z.

Within minutes of di projected win, im celebration on Twitter don gada plenty endorsement.

For starters, im presence for di House of Representatives stand to lower Congress' median age – wey be di highest in two decades - by quite a lot. Na baby boomers dominate and millennials represent barely 6% of di body.

"I dey more than thankful for di opportunity to represent my home for di United States Congress," Oga Frost wrote.

Im win no dey unexpected - afta all im run for Florida reliably liberal 10th district.

And im campaign focus on di issues Democrats believe say e dey appeal to young voters - gun violence, climate change, abortion rights and expanded healthcare.

Four days before di midterm elections, Maxwell Alejandro Frost explain say im become an organiser (remember dat word – dat na how one certain Barack Obama begin im political career) because im "no want make dem shoot am for school".Im become an activist afta di mass shooting for Newtown, Connecticut, for 2012.

For di run-up to im congressional campaign, Oga Frost serve as di national organising director for March for Our Lives - one group wey dey seek gun control.

Wia dis foto come from, Octavio Jones

Ron DeSantis

Four years ago, Ron DeSantis win di governorship of Florida by one fraction of one percent over Democrat Andrew Gillum. Afta four years of im conservative leadership, wia im lean into hot-button cultural issues like transgender rights and "critical race theory", railed against coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and become one fixture on conservative news outlets, im don win re-election for one walk.

How im do dey particularly remarkable.

For 2018, im lose di Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade county by 20%. Dis year, im dey on track to be di first Republican governor candidate to win for di majority-Hispanic area since Jeb Bush for 2002. Im fit even do am by one double-digit percentage.

Oga DeSantis move to overrule im state legislature and redraw di state congressional district lines to heavily favour Republican candidates don also pay national dividends. im party don gbab at least two of di five seats dem need to win control of di House of Representatives.

Dis successes go go a long way toward providing di Florida governor wit one springboard from which to launch one presidential campaign, if im choose.

As if to emphasise dis, di crowd for Oga DeSantis victory rally on Tuesday night chanted "two more years" - one tacit acknowledgement na say if dia man decide to run for president im go need to resign as governor halfway through im four-year term.

Of course, if Oga DeSantis wan win di Republican presidential nomination for 2024, im fit go through im state most prominent Republican resident - former President Donald Trump - to do am.

House Republicans

Thanks to dia surprisingly strong performance for di 2020 elections, Republicans only dey a handful of seats away from one majority for di House of Representatives coming in to di 2022 midterms. And dem start dis elections wit one built-in advantage afta dem redraw some new congressional district lines for conservative states.

Now, even wit Democrats winning some toss-up races, e appear like Republicans dey on track for one majority. Di question, however, na how big di majority go be.

E only take one vote more than Democrats for di chamber to make Republican Kevin McCarthy speaker of di House. However, im go need to exercise incredible tactical and strategic skill to hold im party togeda on major votes if di margin dey narrow.

With any form of majority, Republicans go fit slam di door shut on di Democratic legislative agenda and ramp up investigations into di Biden administration. Dat na win by any measure.

Fading Democratic stars

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beto O'Rourke in Texas and Stacey Abrams for Georgia fit don both lose dia statewide races for 2018, but dem win Democratic hearts wit di narrowness of dia defeats. Dia ability to raise millions of dollars in campaign funds and build impressive grass roots don get many pipo dey tap dem as di future of di party.

Supporters hope say dem fit climb di proverbial mountain wen both of dem run for office for dia home states again dis year.

Both of dem don come up short.

Ms Abrams, wey narrowly lose to Republican Matt Kemp four years ago, go finish well behind am dis time. Oga O'Rourke lose im race to Republican Governor Greg Abbott by one larger margin than wen im lose to Senator Ted Cruz.