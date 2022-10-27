Wetin go dey inside Prince Harry memoir wey dem go publish next year January

Di cover of Prince Harry memoir

37 minutes wey don pass

Afta months of totori wit gist say Prince Harry dey write about im life for inside memoir, e be like say e go happen as di publishers don put date wey e go comot: 10 January, 2023.

Di title of di book na "Spare".

For di book, Prince Harry go tok about im journey from trauma and how e take heal, e go tell dis story wit “raw honesty”, publisher Penguin Random House tok on Thursday. Dem say dem go release am for 16 languages.

D﻿em bin first schedule to publish di book for 2022.

E be like part of di plan by Harry and Meghan Markle, di Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to build dia brands wit strong connection for media. Aside di book, di couple get beta deals Netflix and Spotify.

A﻿nd no doubt pipo go wan read wetin Harry tok.

Di fact say di couple dey willing to share about dia dey very clear especially since Harry relive imsef of royal duty and di couple move go America. For 2021 all eyes bin dey on di Duke and Duchess of Sussex wen dem do interview wit Oprah Winfrey.

Dat time some accusation dey ground say di royal family bin give di couple support as tori pipo and paparazzi dey worry dem, plus even some racist tok tok wen Meghan dey pregnant.

W﻿etin go dey inside Spare

Di title na about Harry position as di younger broda to Prince William, wey don be heir to di British throne since dia papa Charles become king last month afta di death of Queen Elizabeth.

Before William and im wife Kate get dia three pikin dem, Harry na next in line to di British throne, and na why di phrase “spare to di heir” bin come out.

"Dis book na guaranteed best-seller before dem even print one page as dem don promise "raw, unflinching honesty". But e also gats dey delicate because tins don change from wen dem bin first announce di book for 2021. Queen Elizabeth II don die, Harry papa na King, Camilla na Queen Consort." Na so BBC Royal Correspondent, Sean Coughlan tok.

“I no dey write dis book as di prince wey dem born me as but as di man wey I don become,” Prince Harry tok for statement wey dey released by im publisher dat time, say im dey aim to produce “firsthand account of my life wey dey accurate and wholly truthful.”

Speculation full ground about wetin go actually dey inside di book sha.

Harry and im wife Meghan, wey dey formally known as di Duke and Duchess of Sussex, step down from royal duties for early 2020 and move to di United States.

Harry don also tok say e dey on "different path" to im broda, although im and im wife appear wit William and Kate afta Queen Elizabeth death last month.

Di expected price go be 28 pounds ($32.43) for Britain, di publisher tok, and dem go also release di audio edition wey di Prince Harry go read.