How sojas kill b﻿andits, 'deadly' second-in-command behind Kaduna NDA attack

11 September 2022

Troops of di Nigerian Army say dem don kill plenti bandits for one clearance operation for Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

During di operation, one notorious bandit, Boderi Isiya, narrowly escape.

But di military say dia troops gun down im ’deadly’ second in command, Musti, plus many oda fighters.

For inside statement, di Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confam di operation.

E tok say Musti and Boderi na dem dey responsible for di security breach wey happun for di Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna last year.

Dem also get hand for di kidnapping of students of di Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, and di kidnap of one Emir of Bungudu and many oda citizens last year.

Im explain say one serious check wit credible human intelligence sources also confam say Boderi and im terror group bin get bad day for di hands of di combat-ready troops.

According to di report, di troops engage di bandits around di Tollgate General Area of Chikun local government, and as di bandits bin dey try to retreat, dem run enta anoda ambush wey di troops lay for Sabon Gida general area.

Aruwan say dem recover dia body plus weapons for di scene, while some of di terrorists later die from bullet wounds.

Di Commissioner also disclose say Boderi second in command, one Musti, dey among di pipo dem identify say di troop kill, alongside one Yellow Mai-Madrid and one Dan-Katsinawa. Dem still dey try identify di odas.

Some of di terrorists still dey battle life-threatening wounds.

Di Govnor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai don hail di troops under di leadership of di General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, say na di latest notable breakthroughs dem don record since e take command.

A﻿s e be, di Kaduna state goment say dem don launch manhunt for di bandit, Boderi Isiya wey escape and ask citizens wey see anybody dey find medical attention to alert give security officials

H﻿ow di bandits launch attack on di Nigeria Defence Academy

Bandits attack di Nigerian Defence Academy [NDA] for Afaka barracks Kaduna state, North west Nigeria for 24 August, 2021

Di armed bandits kill two officers and kidnap anoda officer.

Eyewitnesses say di incident happun on Tuesday morning wen bandits catch di sojas unaware.

One official wey dey inside di college wen di attack happun tell BBC Pidgin say:

Di incident happun around 3:00 am on Monday midnight breaking Tuesday.

And dem hear gunshots but tink say na training dey go on but early in di morning di situation become clear.

"About 3:00 am na im we start to hear gunshots but for my mind since na NDA I dey I just assume say na one training or something."