How Industrial court sit on FG vs ASUU case

National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) don case wey Nigeria goment file against Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike action.

Nigeria goment bin approach di court to order di striking lecturers to call off dia seven months strike.

D﻿i court sit on di mata on Monday but adjourn am to 16 September, 2022.

Na Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige drag ASUU before di Industrial Court on behalf of federal goment.

Dem want make di court order ASUU to resume academic activities amongst oda prayers.

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities down tools on February 14 2022 till now.

And despite di several meetings between di union and goment, dem neva reach any resolution.

FG vs ASUU strike - Wetin happun for court?

Wen dem mention di case before Justice Polycarp Hamman, one civil society watchdog say dem want to be party to di mata as dem don file suit on di same subject mata before di same court.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) na im inform di court say dem dey represent di rights group and

SERAP lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegnoruwa (SAN) say im client bin don file similar suit to compel di federal goment to honour its 2009 agreement wit di striking lecturers.

E say di rights group request to join for di mata na based on di need to forestall di duplicity of outcomes concerning di industrial dispute.

But lawyer to di federal goment Tijjani Gazali (SAN) oppose SERAP application to consolidate di suits.

E tell di judge say SERAP application na premature as di case dey billed for mention on Monday.

Lawyer for ASUU, Femi Falana, however, argue say im dey aware of di efforts by lawyers to file court papers on top di mata on Monday.

He also urge di court to step down di mata to allow both counsel file dia papers.

Wetin di judge tok

Justice Polycarp Hamman for im ruling adjourn di mata until Friday.

E also direct di claimant to file and serve im process.

E add say make di defendant also file and serve im response before di adjourned date.

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

ASUU currently dey on strike for more dan seven months.

Di public universities lectureres dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.

One of di major issue wey eyi block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.