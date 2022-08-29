Man Utd show interest for Aubameyang, Chelsea, Arsenal dey eye Zaha

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea don revive dia interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, remain dia number one priority. (Guardian)

Arsenal also dey interested in signing Zaha, if deals for Wolves Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 22, or Villarreal Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, fall through. (Dean Jones, via Express)

And Manchester United don also enquire about a potential transfer move for Aubameyang. (Caught Offside)

The agent of Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo don return to Chelseainvestigating whether a move to Stamford Bridge dey possible for di 37-year-old. (Independent)

Ajax dey target Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, as replacement for Antony, 22, after accepting bid from Manchester United for di Brazil international. (Mail)

Chelsea don offer Everton Albania striker Armando Broja, 20, and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, plus £25m in return for 21-year-old English attacker Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider)

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, dey set to have medical at Bayer Leverkusen after di German Bundesliga side agree a season-long loan deal with Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, dey expected to stay at the Nou Camp dis summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (CBS Sports)

Liverpool dey consider move for Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24. (Yorkshire Post)

Leicester and Everton dey consider late move for Al Hilal Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira, 26. (Sun)

Valencia dey confident of beating Real Sociedad to di signing of Edinson Cavani, 35, and dey set to offer di Uruguay forward a two-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham and Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 25, dey set to join Atletico Madrid on loan with no buy option included. (Fabrizio Romano)

Spurs and England midfielder Harry Winks, 26, dey close in on move to Sampdoria after initially holding out for possible Premier League interest. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea have decided dia English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, no go leave di club dis summer despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over possible loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea dey hope to beat Tottenham and Crystal Palace to di signing of Peterborough's English defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider)