Yoruba Nation agitators invade radio station, attack police division - Police tok

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police Command

28 May 2023, 18:26 WAT New Informate 51 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Police Lagos State Command say dem don arrest two alleged members of Yoruba Nation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, inside one statement give dis informate, come add say di incident occur di same time anoda set of Yoruba Nation members bin try takeover one radio station for Ibadan.

E say fifteen members of di separatist group bin land di Alausa Police Division, Lagos for early Sunday morning around 5:35am dey sing, “Yoruba Nation don take over,” come injure some police officers wey try to chase dem comot.

Around di same time wey di group dey attack police division for Lagos, anoda set try to takeover one Radio Nigeria FM station for Ibadan Oyo state, SP Hundeyin say.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Police Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di clothes and charm dem carri

Di PPRO for Oyo state, SP Oshifeso Adewale, also tell BBC say dem receive emergency call around 6:30am say members of Yoruba Nation attack Amuludun 99.1 FM radio station.

E say di militants bin wan declare di Independence from di Nigeria goment for radio.

Meanwhile, kasala burst for Amuludun 99.1 FM station, one of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria station (FRCN) for di Moniya area of Ibadan, wen some jaguda pipo attack di station.

Di attackers takeover programmes wey dem bin dey do on air.

Police later come chase di militants away.

FRCN bin establish Amuludun FM station on 10 October 2007.

Lagos police also arrest two of di agitators but di rest of dem run away, while Oyo police arrest five pipo.

Oyo police say no radio staff injure or die for di attack.

Di suspects wey police arrest for Lagos bin carry “charms, dangerous weapons and different offensive tins wey carry symbol of Yoruba Nation Army,” Hundeyin tok.

Police still dey investigate and say dem go still arrest di remaining suspects.

Yoruba Nation deny di attack

Meanwhile, di Yoruba Nation activist group don remove dia hand from di attack wey happun on Sunday.

One tok tok pesin for di group, Koiki, explain for im group say di attacks no be di handiwork of dia members.