Fact check: Video of fake 5000 and 2000 Naira notes go viral again

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, D﻿i fake 5000 and 2000 naira banknotes

one hour wey don pass

Chiagozie Fred Nwonwu

B﻿BC Disinformation Unit

One video wey show fake 500 and 2000 naira notes wey first circulate for 2020 don show face for social media again.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don debunk di 30-second video for 31 May 2020 and advise Nigerians to disregard wey dem identify as “false” and report anyone wey dem find di banknotes for dia hand to law enforcement agencies.

For di fake video, one female voice claim say one customer come deposit di moni, and she claim say di moni worth 17 million naira for di bank branch where she dey work.

Nigeria get eight banknote denominations and di highest na di 1000 banknote.

Despite di CBN statement, di video don continue to dey go viral on social media. Just like dis example from July 2021.

Di circulation of dis video for 2021 prompt one fact-checking organisation Africa Check to debunk am for July 2021 and dem trace di video back to one news website, Oriental Times.

Checks by di BBC Disinformation Unit show say though di link to di article still dey active, Oriental Times domain registration don expire and di domain dey up for sale.

Di debunked video dey currently go viral on social media Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp and Facebook,

BBC Disinformation Unit trace di current version of di video to TikTok user @smartgabriel, wey get 29 thousand followers ontop di app. Di user post di video to di social media site on Monday, 24 October 2022. E get 1.3 million views, ova 15 thousand shares, 29 thousand likes and ova 2000 comments.

For 26 October 2022, CBN reveal say dem go launch new naira designs for December 2022.

Di denominations wey dey affected na 100, 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.