Flood threat for Lagos as water begin rise for part of 3rd mainland bridge

Di rising water for one part Third mainland bridge section of di lagoon for Lagos, South west Nigeria na some tin wey suppose concern ‘Lagosians’.

Di Lagos state goment say dem don observe say di water for a part of di bridge wey connect di mainland to di Lagos island don rise.

Video of di rising sea level bin appear for social media over di weekend.

Di video show say di water water from Oworonshoki inward di island don high well-well; - e make many pipo begin ask questions about wetin dey happun.

“Di trending video of di water level under di Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to di brim na fake news,” Commissioner for ministries of environment and water resources tok.

Tunji Bello for statement say, “di video only capture di Oworonshoki end of di 3rd Mainland Bridge wey dey becos di area na deck on pile.”

Flood threat for Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island

Oga Bello say di “highbrow areas of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island and coastal areas of Epe and Badagry” need to dey cautious of wetin fit happun.

Di commissioner for statement wey im tok-tok pesin, Adekunle Adeshina send to BBC Pidgin say pipo wey live to doz areas need to to dey alert sake of di ‘backflow’ sake of “di high tide in Lagos lagoon.”

E explain say di high tide don make am hard for water to discharge well into di lagoon sake of wetin e call storm run-off.

“Di tin fit cause stagnation into di streets and major roads until di level of di lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of di channels.”

F﻿lood alert for Lagosians

Di state goment warn pipo say make dem no cause panic for social media wit dia posts and messages.

However, oga di commissioner for environment and water resources say make pipo try to dey alert anytime wey rain fall – “ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain dumping refuse for drains and clean dia tertiary drains regularly.”

Oga Tunji Bello remind pipo of goment advisory wey dem bin don issue before, especially for doz wey dey live near Ogun River.

Di parts of di state wey goment send alert na;

Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, and Odo Ogun.

Odas na Owode Elede, Agboyi1, Agboyi II, Agboyi II, and Agboyi III.

“Make pipo wey dey live for diz areas need to remain vigilant at diz period”, di advisory tok.

Wetin to do if flood enta your house or community

Tok-tok pesin for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel tell BBC Pidgin say if you no get your state emergency service number, you fit call NEMA thru dia emergency number.

Di emergency number na 0800 call NEMA, see di full number (0800 2255 6362).

Wen you call di number for sombodi go assist you to get help.