Ukraine war: Fighter ace and two oda pilots die for mid-air crash

Author, By Alex Binley

Role, BBC News

59 minutes wey don pass

One of Ukraine most celebrated fighter pilots and two oda airmen don die for one mid-air crash.

Andrii Pilshchykov bin win fame as e take part for dogfights over Kyiv during di early phase of Russia invasion.

Di Ukrainian military call di airmen deaths "painful and irreparable" losses, and pay tribute to Pilshchykov as a pilot wit "mega knowledge and mega talent".

Di crash involve two L-39 training planes flying over northern Ukraine.

Investigate dey under way into whether dem no follow flight preparation rules correctly, resulting in Friday's crash for Zhytomyr Oblast. Di region dey west of di capital, Kyiv, and hundreds of miles from di frontline.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confam di deaths for im nightly video address, saying dat e kontri "never forget anyone wey defend di free skies of Ukraine".

Last autumn, as Russia bin launch hundreds of cruise missiles and drones for Ukraine, Pilshchykov - wey fly under di call-sign "Juice" - speak to di BBC about di pressure e bin feel as a MiG-29 fighter pilot wey dem task with trying to intercept di deadly weapons before dem strike.

"Intercepting di cruise missiles, your mission na to save di lives on di ground, to save di city. If you no fit, na terrible feeling wey somebody go die. Somebody go die in minutes and you no fit prevent dat," e tok.

E bin also speak of im lifelong "dream" to join di Ukrainian air force wey e bin see as im "mission".

Melaniya Podolyak, a friend of Pilshchykov, also confam im death, posting an image of im air force badge on social media.

Di crash and deaths na major upset for Ukraine as dem dey prepare to receive up to 61 F-16 fighter jets from dia allies, in a bid to step up dia counteroffensive.

On Thursday, di Pentagon confam say English-language training for Ukrainians on operating F-16s go begin for Texas in September, with flight training expected to begin for October for Arizona. Meanwhile, other Western allies dey prepare to start training Ukrainians later dis month.

Di training to fly F-16s dey expected to take around five months.

Di American decision earlier dis year to supply F-16 jets bin represent about-turn. Dis na because di US and dia Nato allies - wey bin earlier ruled out di move - bin dey fear say e go lead to further escalation with nuclear-armed Russia.

One toktok pesin for Ukraine's Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, pay tribute to Pilshchykov for one statement wey im post for im Facebook page.

"A year ago for USA, Andrii meet with American goment officials, bring up di urgent needs of di Air Force, bin dey in constant contact with Californian pilots, and na di main driver of an advocacy group promoting many decisions on di F-16s [supply]," Ihnat e.

"During di war, e bin give dozens of interviews to Western media because e know English well, and di most important na di topic of conversation: wetin fit and suppose dey talked about for Ukraine!

"You no even fit imagine how e want to fly on an F-16... but now wey American planes dey actually on di horizon, e no go fly dem.

"Andrii Pilshchykov no be just a pilot, e be young officer with great knowledge and great talent.