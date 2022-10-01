Elon Musk don present humanoid robot Optimus

Wia dis foto come from, Tesla Wetin we call dis foto, Video show di robot dey do some simple tins, like watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars

one hour wey don pass

Tech billionaire Elon Musk don show di latest prototype of one humanoid robot wey im Tesla electric car company dey develop.

Optimus bin appear on stage for one Silicon Valley event, wia e wave to di audience and raise im knees.

Di CEO say di robot na work-in-progress but fit dey on sale to di public in some years time.

Tesla mass-market robots go dey tested by working jobs for di car factories, na so di company engineers dey tok.

Dem roll di prototype on stage for di annual Tesla AI [artificial intelligence] Day presentation.

Dem show pipo video of Optimus as e dey perform simple tasks, like watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Oga Musk say dem go produce plenti of di robots for cost lower dan $20,000 (£17,900), and e go dey available in three to five years.