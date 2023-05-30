Drama on first day of di presidential election petition court as PDP show wit big containers of evidence

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di copies of accredited voters from BVAS and di Number of PVCs collected

Di Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 25 February Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar don give court ogbonge evidence to prove im case for di Presidential Election Petition Court wey start hearing on Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Atiku Abubakar through one of im counsel Eyiteye Jegede give di panel of judges printout copies of di accredited number of voters for di 36 states of di Federation including di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Im also present copies of Number Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) wey pipo collect for di 36 states of di Federation and di FCT.

Dis documents wey counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) comfam say true-true e come from dem make counsel to President Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun, SAN and counsel to di All Progressives Congress (APC) Lateef Fagbemi para well-well.

Even though Inec give consent for di panel of judges to accept and admit di documents as evidence, Counsels to Bola Tinubu and APC no gree give dia consent.

However, di Presidential Election Petition Court accept and admit di documents as evidence.

Di acceptance of di documents by di panel of judges make di counsels para again as dem ask di judges why dem go accept am?

Dem tell di judges say dem no suppose to accept am sake of say e no follow for di documents wey all of dem agree to tender, and di way wey PDP present am no follow due process.

But Chairman of di Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Haruna Tsamani no agree with dem.

E say so far as na public document and Inec don tok say na from dem plus Inec don give consent dem go accept am as evidence.

PDP also present oda evidences like Inec Form EC8E (wey be di final declaration of results). Receipts of payment for di Certified True Copies of di documents dem, Form EC8D(A) wey be di summary of results, Form EC8D series for di 36 states and Form EC9 we be di oath form wey dem dey use swear say no court don convict dem of criminal charges before.

PDP counsels carry di evidence inside plastic boxes wey dem label state by state and plenti envelopes show face for court.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment PDP counsels show face for court wit plenti plastic boxes and big big envelopes

How oda petitions waka on Tuesday?

Wetin we call dis foto, Labour Party Peter Obi also dey court dey challenge di outcome of di 2023 presidential election.

Labour party na di first petitioners to bring witness come court as dem present witness wey di respondents Cross examine.

Di witness wey court identify as LUNN adopt im written testimony and oda documents wey im present to di court through one of Labour Party counsels.

"We start di proceedings today as we present di documents wey we get wey tok about di disqualification and withdrawal of Senator Kashim Shettima from di Senatorial election wey dem sign and file with Inec on 15 July, 2022 and im acceptance wey dem file and serve Inec on 14 July, 2022.

From di documents we don see, im accept to be Vice -Presidential candidate on di 14th of July while im still be di Senatorial candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District, and di two forms dey filed with Inec. Na di first set of forms we submit to court today.

Di second documents wey we file na di Certified True Copy (CTC) of di entire record of proceedings from di District Court of Ilinois, United States of America wia dem forfeit 460,000 dollars for substance wey get narcotics. Dis na di document wey we get for now. Dem only give us exhibit one. Four odas dey wey dem neva give us.

"We don issue dem Supboena (na a situation wia court go order Inec as an organization to produce relevant documents) sake of say all di documents and public documents and everybody dey entitled to am as far as we don pay for am, but dem dey hide am. I no expect dem to do like dat sake of say dem hide am we go ask questions why?" Jubril Oputepa tok.

Earlier for di Allied Peoples Movement petition, court adjourn to Friday 2 June, 2023 afta counsel to di Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima tell court say Supreme Court don already give judgement on di mata wey dem raise for dia petition about di double nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima.

Counsel to Allied Peoples Movement (APM) pray court to give am till Friday make im see di judgement.

Supreme Court bin dismiss di double nomination mata wey PDP carry go meet dem against Kashim Shettima.

Di court dey hear di three petitions wey Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) file against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) President, Bola Tinubu, Vice President, Kashim Shettima and di All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.