Who go be Atiku Abubakar running mate for 2023?

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar

one hour wey don pass

Now wey Nigeria main opposition party, PDP don give Certificate of Return to dia Presidential candidate, na to shop for di VP ticket remain.

PDP leaders give Atiku Abubakar di document for dia National Secretariat Abuja.

Recall say Atiku win di party presidential primary election last weekend wit 371 votes beating 12 oda aspirants..

As di candidate don emerge di next tin na for di party to nominate a vice presidential candidate.

Nigeria general elections go happun for February 2023 according to di timetabe wey di kontri election body INEC bin release.

Now PDP dey required to fill a name for Vice presidential candidate wey go be running mate to Atiku Abubakar for Inec list of contestants.

So which name go dey di joint ticket, according to electoral guidelines?

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di possible vice presidential candidates

Na many tins party dey consider before dem pick pesin wey go be vice presidential candidate of di party. No be one pesin decision.

Usually consultations dey hold among major stakeholders of di party wey go reason togeda to decide who dem want.

“Di party, governors, National assembly caucus and di candidate go sidon to chose who dem want,” Alaiya Benneth, wey be poitical analyst tok.

E say “Di party go bring some names wey di presidential candidate go chose from.

"Dem go later check am well to see if di persin wey di candidate prefer go fit help di party win election.

“Dem go consider many tins like zone, region, interest, contribution and oda tins before dem reach final decision.”

Possible names wey fit be Atiku running mate

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) candidates need to submit di name of dia presidential and vice presidential candidate.

Di presidential candidate of di PDP na from Northern Nigeria. Oga Atiku na from Adamawa wey dey North eastern zone.

Belief be say im vice go come from Southern Nigeria. E never clear which part of South di party go consider.

Sake of dia contribution to di party di govnors of PDP feel say one of dem deserve to be vice president.

But oda pipo expect say di party fit look beyond di govnors to nominate pesin wey fit help di party win di 2023 presidential election.

Some of di considerations na;

Ifeanyi Okowa

Wia dis foto come from, DSGV Wetin we call dis foto, Ifeanyi Okowa

Oga Okowa na di govnor of Delta state for South south Nigeria.

Im don serve two term as govnor. Before den e serve as Senator retrogreening Delta North for National Assembly for 2011.

Di 62 year-old medical doctor wey turn to politician na from di igbo-speaking part of Delta state, Ika North-East.

E play ogbonge role for di emergence of Atiku Abubakar for di national convention of di PDP.

Udom Emmanuel

Wia dis foto come from, AKSG Wetin we call dis foto, Udom Emmanuel

Udom Emmanuel na di current govnor of Akwa Ibom state for South south Nigeria.

Di govnor na one of di presidential aspirants for di PDP primary.

Im become govnor for 2015 and e don serve two terms.

Dem born di trained accountant for 1966.

Im na two term govnor wey enta office for 2015.

Before e join politics, Udom na Accountant wey don work for different banks for Nigeria.

Na former govnor Godwill Akpabio carry am enta politics wen e appoint am Secretary to di state goment for 2013.

Govnor Emmanuel say time don reach for men of proven integrity, character and experience to lead Nigeria.

Anyim Pius Anyim

Wia dis foto come from, Anyim Pius Anyim Wetin we call dis foto, Anyim Pius Anyim

Anyim come from Ishiagu for Ebonyi state, southeast Nigeria. E also contest as presidential of di PDP.

Im na former Secretary to di goment of di federation under president Goodluck Jonathan.

Im become Senator for 1999 and by 2000 e become Senate President. E serve for di position till 2003.

Anyim Pius Anyim dey 61 years and e say time don reach for southeast of Nigeria to produce di next president of di kontri for 2023.

E say im get wetin PDP need to return to power adding say im focus na to take Nigeria back to greatness.

Emeka Ihedioha

Wia dis foto come from, Emeke Ihedioha/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Emeka Ihedioha

Ihedioha na former Imo state govnor wey no last for office before Nigeria Supreme Court remove from office for 2020.

Before den im na for Deputy speaker of House of Representatives. Im na strong support of di PDP presidential candidate Atiku.

Di 57 year old politician dey considered as one of di favourites sake of say e come from Southeast region and age still dey on im side.

Nyesom Wike

Wia dis foto come from, RVSG Wetin we call dis foto, Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike na ogbonge politician and im na current govnor of Rivers State for south-south Nigeria.

E come second behind Atiku for di PDP primary.

Di 59-year-old na lawyer wey dem call to Bar for 1997 and by 1999 e become local goment chairman of Obio-Akpor.

For 2007, Nyesom Wike get appointment as Chief of staff to former govnor Rotimi Amaechi.

By 2011 former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan appoint am minister of state for Education.

Na 2015 e become govnor of Rivers state and dey serve im second term.