Why Pogba dey leave Manchester United again

21 minutes wey don pass

Paul Pogba go leave Manchester United on free transfer, di club don confam.

E go happun wen im contract expire at di end of June.

Di 29-year-old cost United a former record £89m wen e re-join di club from Juventus for 2016.

E make 27 appearances for di final season wey injury worry am well-well on im second time for di club.

"Na low-key end to im United career wey bring so many individual high moments."

Na so Old Trafford club tok for statement.

"So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

"For a boy wey join di academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances.

"And lift di Youth Cup, along wit two major trophies na something wey deserve celebration.”

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Paul Pogba for April 2022 wen e comot as substitute

Pogba first join United from French club Le Havre for 2009 as 16-year-old and for for di academy side wey win di Youth Cup for 2011.

E make just seven senior appearances before im contract expire for July 2012 and e comot go join Juventus.

Paul Pogba stats

Pogba win eight major honours for Turin, including four serie A titles back to back, before e make im record-breaking return to Old Trafford.

E win di EFL Cup and Europa League during im first season for di club but dat na di only cup wey e win during im second time for di club.

Di disagreement wit di former manager Jose Mourinho make am lose im position as vice-captain for 2018.

Injuries and poor form reduce im impact.

Pogba score 39 goals for 233 appearances for di two times wey e spend for di club.

Fans boo am for im final home appearance against Norwich City for April wen e comot as substitute.

