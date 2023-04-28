BBC chairmo resign afta Boris Johnson loan kasala

Wetin we call dis foto, BBC chairmo resign afta Boris John loan kasala

5 minutes wey don pass

BBC chairman Richard Sharp don resign afta e break rules over dealings wit Boris Johnson ahead of im appointment.

One report discover say Oga Sharp bin create di appearance of a conflict of interest as e no fully disclose wetin e know about di ex-prime minister personal finances.

Dem chook eye inside im position afta tori comot say e bin try to secure one high-level government meeting for one businessman wey offer Mr Johnson financial help.

Mr Sharp don defend im action but say im no wan be distraction.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "BBC chairman: I'm resigning, this is a distraction for the BBC", Duration 1,22 01:22 Wetin we call dis Video, BBC chairman: I dey resign, dis na distraction for BBC

Dem publish on Friday one critical report wey barrister Adam Heppinstall lead, afta months of speculation about Mr Sharp position plus tori about BBC independence.

Dem set up di probe afta reports for di Sunday Times reveal say Mr Sharp, wey be close associate of Mr Johnson, bin play some role for di PM personal finances at di same time e dey seek to secure di senior BBC job.

Why di chairman resign?

Wetin we call dis foto, Richarp Sharp for studio during one BBC interview

For late 2020, Mr Sharp bin try to arrange one meeting between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Sam Blyth, one Mr Johnson distant cousin wey bin offer to support di PM financially, afta e read press claims say e dey struggle to make ends meet.

Di ex-investment banker and Conservative Party donor bin already don apply for di senior BBC job wen e approach Mr Case and dem appoint am few months later.

Di report discover say e fail to disclose two potential perceived conflicts of interest: first, e tell Mr Johnson say im wan apply for di BBC role before e apply; and second, e tell di PM say e wan arrange meeting between Mr Case, di kontri most senior civil servant, and Mr Blyth.

E note say Mr Sharp no accept di first conclusion, but e don apologise for di second, although e describe am as "careless and not material".

Di report find say "risk of perception dey, say Mr Sharp dey recommended for appointment" because e bin try to assist di PM for one private financial mata "and/or dat e influence di former prime minister to recommend am by informing am of im application before e submit am".

E describe im involvement for Mr Johnson private financial affairs as "very limited" but conclude say e suppose don declare am anyway - even though di meeting between Mr Case and Mr Blyth no later take place.

Di report no make judgement "on wed Mr Sharp bin get any intention say e bin try to influence di former Prime Minister for dis manner".

Mr Sharp don previously insist say e believe say flagging im BBC application wit Mr Case and im agreement not to chook mouth again inside any loan discussions for don settle any conflict of interest issues, and therefore dem no need to disclose am again - but di report disagree wit im position.

E say im no play "any part whatsoever for di facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for di former prime minister" but say im dey quit in order to "prioritise di interests of di BBC".

Mr Sharp accept say im for don disclose im role for di meeting e set up between Mr Case and Mr Blyth to di appointments panel during di scrutiny process before im take up di senior role, and e tok sorry for di "oversight".

Pipo reaction to di chairmo resignation

Responding to di resignation, BBC former controller of editorial policy, Richard Ayre, say di mata come down to "di integrity and transparency" of Mr Sharp application and say "e gatz go".

He continue: "Meaningfully or not, e do Mr Johnson favour. E no declare dat to di assessment panel."

Tim Davie, director-general of di BBC, say Mr Sharp make a "significant contribution to di transformation and success of di BBC".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say im neva see di report and no guarantee say non-political figure go replace am.

Mr Sunak wey follow tori pipo tok for Glasgow say “appointment process dey wey dey happun for dos appointments. I no go prejudge dat.”

Labour shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell tok say: "Di prime minister suppose don sack am weeks ago. Instead dem gatz go through dis investigation, wey Labour call to make am resign."

Mr Sharp go remain for in post until dem appoint anoda successor for June.