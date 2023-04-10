Five pipo die for Kenturky bank shooting - Police

Police for Louisville, Kentucky, don confirm say at least five pipo don die for one shooting for di city.

Six oda pipo including one police officer injure and dem take dem to one local hospital.

Authorities ask members of di public to stay away from one part of East Main.

Video from di area appear to show heavily armed police dey block off one commercial property for di area.

For one short news conference, Louisville Police say officers wey respond to di report experience active gunfire.

Di shooter don die but e neva dey clear wetin kill am.

New video from di scene show heavy police presence, wit damaged glass and discarded medical equipment for one location.

FBI agents respond to di scene and dem dey help local police, di bureau tok for Twitter.

On Twitter, Kentucky Govnor Andy Beshear tok say im bin dey go di scene of di shooting.

"Please pray for all of di families wey dey impacted and for di city of Louisville," e tok.

Di city mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrive for di area shortly after di shooting.

Di incident happun for Louisville's downtown area, close to di Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium and several blocks from di Kentucky International Convention Centre and Muhammad Ali Centre.

"I bin dey for di stoplight, and di first tin wey I see - one guy bin dey across di street for di intersection and im dey lie down for di entrance to one hotel," one eyewitness tell local Fox affiliate WDRB.

Mass shootings dey increase

More dan 130 mass shootings na im don happun across di US so far dis year, including di attack for one school for Nashville, wia three children plus three adults die.

Figures from di Gun Violence Archive - one non-profit research database - show say di number of mass shootings don go up well-well in recent years.

For each of di last three years, more dan 600 mass shootings na im don happun, almost two a day on average.

While di US no get any single definition for "mass shootings", di Gun Violence Archive define mass shooting as incident wey four or more pipo injure or die.

Dia figures include shootings wey happun for homes and for public places.

Di deadliest of dat kain attack happun for Las Vegas for 2017, kill more dan 50 pipo and 500 pipo injure.