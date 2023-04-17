Di African pikin dance group wey collect Golden Buzzer for Britain's Got Talent

Wia dis foto come from, ITV Wetin we call dis foto, Ghetto Kids get Golden Buzzer for BGT

one hour wey don pass

On Saturday, di ogbonge performance from di Ugandan dance group wey dem dey call Ghetto Kids for Britain's Got Talent (BGT) burst pipo brain sotay dem collect golden buzzer.

Di pikin dem, wey dey between di ages of five and 13 years, dey part of one joinbodi wey dey use music dance and drama take help pikin dem for street wey dey disadvantaged and orphaned.

Dem wia matching costume wey get green and pattern take dance beta to collabo of songs wey jolly di crowd sotay, Bruno Tonioli, one of di judges, no fit wait till di end of di performance before im press di buzzer wey spray dem with gold confetti as dem still dey dance.

Bruno tell dem afta di performance say, "I bin dey bust. I dey tell you make una dey proud of yourself. I no fit wait to see una come back."

Simon Cowell also agree say "I tink say e dey incredible. Una dey soo young and don come all dis way, no fear, dis na audition to remember. Na wetin dis show dey about and na wetin di golden buzzer dey do for here."

Social media too don dey jolly is pikin dem dia performance along side di 13-year-old magician wey get autism and call am ability say e no be disability.

BGT bin come back on TV for dia 16th edition.

And di show don get one new judge - di former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonoli, who for di first episode like dis, don press golden buzzer.

Bruno dey come in as replacement for David Wallace wey bin don dey di show for 10 years and comot afta e admit say e insult some contestants.

BGT na yearly reality show wey dey judge pipo based on the talents wey dem carry come, and dis year, di winner go gbab £250000 and go also perform for di Royal Variety Performance.

Who be di Ghetto Kids?

Ghetto kids na joinbodi wey dey collabo to help street pikins dem to get better life through dance music and drama.

Dia trainer, Dauda Kavuma bin tell BBC say di original idea for dem na so dem go fit make money to at least get money for school fees.

Di group wey start for 2014 dey gada pikin from di Kampala slums for Uganda.

So far, dem don feature for rapper French Montana music video for di song, "Unforgettable".