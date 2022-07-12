Checkout Nasa space telescope new spectacular pictures

Wia dis foto come from, NASA Wetin we call dis foto, Southern Ring Nebula

12 July 2022, 19:26 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Nasa new $10bn space telescope don release images of a "stellar nursery" and a "cosmic dance" wey dem just acquire.

Di new James Webb Space Telescope first full-colour foto no disappoint.

Dem say di foto na di deepest, most detailed infrared view of di Universe to date.

E contain di light from galaxies wey don take many billions of years to reach us, Nasa add.

Wia dis foto come from, NASA Wetin we call dis foto, President Biden applaud di unveiling of di first full-colour foto from Webb

Dem show di foto to US President Joe Biden during one White House briefing.

"Di fotos go remind di world say America fit do big things, and remind di American pipo - especially our children – say nothing wey we no fit do,"

President Biden say "We fit see possibilities wey nobody don eva see before. We fit go places wey no-one don ever go before.

Nasa later release di fotos from James Webb for one global presentation on Tuesday.

Dem launch di $10bn James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), on 25 December last year.

E dey tagged as di successor to di famous Hubble Space Telescope.

Wia dis foto come from, NASA/ESA/CSA/STSC Wetin we call dis foto, Comparison of James Webb vs Hubble telescope

Di telescope go make different kain observation of di sky, but na two main purpose e suppose serve.

One na to take di foto of di very first stars to shine for di Universe more than 13.5 billion years ago; di other na to see e get oda parts of di planets wey still dey wey pipo fit live.

Di foto wey dem unveil before President Biden showcase Webb ability to pursue di first of dis objectives.

James Webb Space Telescope images - Wetin dey inside di foto

Wia dis foto come from, NASA/ESA/CSA/STSCI Wetin we call dis foto, SMACS 0723: Red arcs for di foto trace light from galaxies for di very early Universe

Wetin dey inside di foto na cluster of galaxies for di Southern Hemisphere constellation of Volans wey dem sabi as SMACS 0723.

Di cluster imself no really dey far away - "only" about 4.6 billion light-years for di distance.

But di great mass of dis cluster don bend and show di light of objects wey dey much, much far away.

Na gravitational effect; di astronomical equivalent of zoom lens for one telescope.

Wia dis foto come from, NASA/ESA/CSA/STSCI

Webb, wit im 6.5m-wide golden mirror and super-sensitive infrared instruments, don manage to detect inside dis foto di distorted shape (di red arcs) of galaxies wey exist 600 million years afta di Big Bang (di Universe na 13.8 billion years old).

And e even beta pass dat. Scientists fit tell from di quality of di data wey Webb produce say di telescope dey sense space way pass di most far-flung object inside dis foto.

Sake of dis, e dey possible say dis na even di deepest cosmic viewing field dem don ever get.

"Light dey travel at 186,000 miles per second. And dat light wey you dey see on one of those little specks don dey travel for over 13 billion years," Nasa administrator Bill Nelson tok am.

"And by di way, we dey go back further, because dis na just di first foto. Dem dey go back about 13 and a half billion years. And since we sabi say di Universe dey 13.8 billion years old, you dey go back almost to di beginning."

Hubble bin dey stare at di sky for weeks on end to produce dis kain result. Webb identify im super-deep objects afta only 12.5 hours of observations.

Wia dis foto come from, NASA

Nasa and im international partners, di European and Canadian space agencies, go later release more colour imagery from Webb on Tuesday.

One of di topics dem go discuss go touch on di oda goal: di study of planets outside our Solar System.

Webb don analyse di atmosphere of WASP-96 b, one giant planet located more than 1,000 light-years from Earth.

E go tell us about di chemistry of dat atmosphere.

WASP-96 b orbits far too close to im parent star to sustain life.

But, one day, hope be say Webb fit spy planet wey get gases for di air and e dey similar to those wey surround di Earth - one tantalising prospect wey fit hint at di presence of biology.

Nasa scientists say dem no doubt say Webb go fulfil im promise.

"I don see di first images and e dey spectacular," deputy project scientist Dr Amber Straughn tok about Tuesday further release.

"Dem dey amazing in themselves just like fotos. But di hints of di detailed science wey we go fit do wit dem dey totori me," she tell BBC News.

Dr Eric Smith, di programme scientist for di Webb project, say im think say di public don already get di significance of di new telescope.

"Di design of Webb, di way Webb looks, I think, e dey in large part di reason di public really dey happy by dis mission.