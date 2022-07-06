'We need more explanation' - Ukrainian returnee student react to FG admission offer

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, African students dey among dos wey dey cross go Poland from Ukraine

one hour wey don pass

President of di Nigerian Students Union for Sumy State University Ukraine don react to Nigeria goment plan to put students wey run comot from Ukraine sake of di war for tertiary institutions for di kontri.

Fehintola Damilola Moses wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say na good development but im get concerns on how goment wan take implement am as dem no carry di affected student along.

Plus di information dem give dey beg for more answers as e no dey detailed.

"As much as na good intervention, plenty things dey wey still no sabi like where di placements go be, wetin e entail, we just need clarity pass di online registration goment say make we do."

Nigeria goment bin recently say dem dey put efforts in place wey go facilitate di placement of students wey come back from Ukraine sake of di crisis into tertiary institutions to enable dem continue dia studies.

Wetin be di Federal Goment admission offer

Nigeria goment don offer to put students wey run comot Ukraine sake of di war for di kontri tertiary institutions so dat dem go fit continue dia studies.

For inside statement from di Nigeria foreign affairs ministry, e say dem don dey make effort to “facilitate dia placement into various Nigeria tertiary institutions.”

Di ministry don provide one registration form wey interested students fit fill on top dia website.

Dis development dey come afta di Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria tok say dem no go honour any certificates wey Medical Schools from Ukraine issue from 2022 until wen normal academic activities resume.

Dis mata come as bad news to di students wey don already resume online learning.

Wetin di students want

Wia dis foto come from, Fehintola Moses Damilola Wetin we call dis foto, Fehintola Moses Damilola don dey Ukraine dey study since e be 17

Di President of di students for Ukraine say e dey wrong say goment no call dem or follow dem discuss anything before dem come up wit dis decision.

Fehintola say dem need assurance and detailed information on how di process go take waka before dem drop out of dia schools for Ukraine.

E add say some requirements for di online registration fit hard for di returning students, things like transcript and primary school leaving certificate.

"A full orientation of wetin dem get for us, no be just a news or link where dem go write dia name. Dem need full information on di whole plan."

"As much as na good intervention, e be like say e dey biased.

Fehintola say im believe say di goment dey react sake of wetin MDCN tok but dem neva tacke di root problem, wey be lack of confidence in dia online studies.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Student for school

Nigerian goment evacuate thousands of its citizens from Ukraine wen di kasala wit Russia start, many students dey part of dos wey return to Nigeria and dis affect dia studies.

Nigerian Universities dey on strike wen di Russia-Ukraine attack start for February 24 and di strike still dey on.