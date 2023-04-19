Ex-PDP senators wey don become opponents under different parties dey battle for Imo governorship seat

one hour wey don pass

Di govnorship election for Imo state southeast of Nigeria don dey gather ginger as major political parties for di state don complete dia primary elections.

Di fight go dey between three former senators wey represent di three senatorial zones of di state.

Dem include incumbent govnor Hope Uzodimma of di All Progressives Congress (APC), senator Samuel Anyanwu of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and senator Athan Achonu of di Labour Party.

Di three major candidates at one time or di oda na members of di Peoples Democratic Party.

While oga Uzodimma defect to APC, Senator Achonu carry waka go Labour Party - na only Sam Anyanwu neva leave di PDP.

Senator Athan Achonu LP

Senator Athan Achonu

Senator Athan Achonu win di Labour Party govnorship primaries last weekend wit a total of 134 votes wey e use beat im closest rival Major General Jack Ogunewe wey get 121 votes.

Controversy come out from dat primary wey make anoda faction of Labour party go do parallel primaries.

Achonu na politician from Imo North senatorial district. Im supporters dey call am one hand general.

Im no be new face for Imo state politics as im bin don win election as senator under di People’s Democratic Party for 2015 general election, but later dat same year, court remove and put Benjamin Uwajumogu from di APC.

Athan recently defect to di Labour Party, win di heart of di delegates and clinch di party ticket in di presence of many strong party men wey followers and political heavyweights like Martin Agbaso, Val Mbamara and Major General Jack Ogunewe.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu - PDP

Senator Samuel Anyanwu alias Sam Daddy

Senator Samuel Anyanwu alias Sam Daddy win di govnorship primaries of di People’s Democratic Party.

Oga Anyanwu na di current National secretary of di PDP.

E no be new face for Imo state politics as Im bin serve as di senator representing Owerri zone of di state from 2015 to 2019.

Im bin also contest for govnor for 2019 but loose to former lawmaker Emeka Ihedioha.

Sam Daddy bin don also serve as lawmaker for di state house of assembly from 2007 to 2015 bifor e become senator.

From 2004 to 2007 Im serve as local goment chairman.

Senator Anyanwu na from di Okigwe zone of di state. E dey 58 years old.

Senator Hope Uzodimma - APC

Hope Uzodimma na di incumbent govnor of Imo state

Hope Uzodimma na di incumbent govnor of Imo state.

Im dey seek re-election as im tenure don dey come to an end.

Im na di candidate of di All Progressive Congress APC for di forthcoming election. Nobodi contest against am for di primaries.

E come from di Orlu zone of di state wey don produce at least three govnors since di state start.

Hope narrowly become govnor for 2020 afta Nigeria Supreme Court declare am winner and nullify di election of di incumbent govnor den wey be Emeka Ihedioha.

Emeka Ihedioha bin occupy di govnorship seat for just few months bifor court sack am come put Hope Uzodimma.

Hope bin don serve two terms as senator wey represent di Orlu zone from 2011 to 2019. Later im decide to come home and contest for govnor.

Im dey di same party wit former govnor Rochas Okorocha.

Imo State na one of di five states wey make up South east Nigeria.

Di state share borders with Anambra, Abia and Rivers states.

E get 27 local goment areas – di capital na Owerri.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) fix November 11, 2023 as date for di govnorship election for di state.