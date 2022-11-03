H﻿ow woman of Nigerian descent Amanda Azubuike climb di ranks to become Brigadier General for US army

Nigerian-US woman, Amanda Azubuike don gbab promotion from Colonel to become Brigadier General for di US Army.

E follow her nomination by di US Senate for June through one voice vote.

Azubuike wey dem born for London, to Nigerian parents, join di US Army for 1994.

For one congratulatory tweet, Maj. Gen Antonio Munera wey be di Commanding General of di US Army cadet congratulate Amanda as she receive her 1st star for one ceremony wey happun for one military base for Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

H﻿ow Amanda Azubuike rise to become Brig Gen for di US Army

Brig.Gen Amanda I. Azubuike bin receive her commission from di University of Central Arkansas for December 1993 wia she gbab bachelor’s degree in Communications.

She graduate from flight school for 1995 as a UH-1 pilot.

She begin her career wit di 924th Aviation Support Battalion for Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, wia she serve as a platoon leader.

She come later serve as di flight operations officer, later as platoon leader for di Aviation Company, Multinational Force and Observers for di Sinai, Egypt.

Afta di military intelligence captain career course and fixed wing multi-engine qualification course, she serve wit di 3rd military intelligence battalion (Aerial Exploitation) for South Korea as an operations officer and RC-12 pilot.

Afta her assignment for South Korea, dem assign di den Colonel Azubuike to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as di Commander of Alpha Company, Victory Brigade.

Afta, she attend di public affairs officer qualification course, dem assign Brig.Gen Azubuike to di coalition forces land component command for Kuwait from July 2005 through June 2006, wia she serve as a Public Affairs Operations Officer.

Dem later assign her to di U.S. Army Central Command Headquarters for Fort McPherson for Georgia.

Afta she attend di U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Colonel Azubuike den serve as di chief of media relations and public affairs operations officer wit di U.S. Army Central Command Headquarters for Fort McPherson, Georgia.

Although dem assign her to Fort McPherson, she spend much of di time for Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

She later attend Georgetown University wia she gbab a Master of Professional Studies for Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Dem come assign her to di office of di chief of public affairs for di Pentagon for di Community Outreach Division.

Afta she attend di U.S. Army War College, dem assign her to di 3rd Infantry Division for Fort Stewart, Georgia, as di public affairs director, and deploy her to Bagram, Afghanistan, wit di division headquarters.

Afta she gbab her promotion to Colonel, dem bin assign her to di Joint Force Headquarters / Military District of Washington for Fort McNair for Washington D.C. as di public affairs director, wia she lead di joint public affairs team wey support di 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Next, Colonel Azubuike serve as di chief of public affairs for di U.S. Southern Command Headquarters for Doral, Florida.

Later, she serve as di chief of staff and senior military assistant to di principal deputy for di office of di secretary of defense for di pentagon.

Her operational deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom include: Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and Bagram, Afghanistan.

She don collect di Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Parachutist Badge.