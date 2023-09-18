Who dey di Special Investigative Team Lagos police set up to torchlight Mohbad death

Lagos State Police Command don set up 13-man special investigative team to torchlight di circumstances wey surround di death of Nigeria singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba wey pipo sabi as Mohbad.

#Justice4Mohbad dey trend for Nigeria X (former Twitter) as im colleagues, celebrities, fans and oda Nigerians dey demand for investigation on wetin really cause di death of di 27-year-old singer and rapper.

Plenty pipo don dey para since tori of di death of di rising star break on 12 September.

However, according to one statement wey di Special Assistant on new media to Govnor Babajide Sanwo post on im X handle, di Lagos Commissioner of Police tok say di team go identify witnesses, pipo wey get hand for di mata and anybody wey fit help for di investigation.

“Di committee go carry out discreet investigation wey go cover exhumation of di body, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visit, hospital/medical report, records of suspects/witnesses statements.”

Di statement add say interim report dey expected within two weeks.

Di 27-year-old artiste die under wetin police say na “strange circumstances” last week and im death still dey generate serious concerns across Nigeria.

Di Lagos State Police Command tok say di Lagos State Goment don give total support to di Special Investigation Team, to torchlight wetin really cause di death of Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba alias Mohbad, police tok.

Govnor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu give assurance say im go lead di investigation into di death of Nigerian musician in all ways required, to guarantee proper and diligent investigation.

Who dey di special investigation team?

Di special investigation team get 13 detectives and na ACP Saheed Kassim go lead dem.

Oda members of di team include:

CSP Cris Oyeisi

SP Masta Alh. Bunu

SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf

DSP Ahmed Abdullahi

ASP Oderinde Galfar

ASP Alabi Bolanle

ASP Mohammed Yusuf.

Inspector Adesida Adefisayo

Inspecor Ameh Michael

Inspector Oisa Roseline

Inspector Mayowa Owoeye

Inspector Babatunde Victor

Legal Team

SP Cardoso Yetunde Esq - OC Legal

DSP Umar Bello Esq - Legal Officer

ASP Augustine Nwabuisi Esq - Legal Officer

Forensic Team

DET. Csp Ayitu Akpama - Team Leader

DET. Inspr Elizabeth Olokode - Member

DET. Inspr Queen Agofure - Member

Lawyer request coroner inquest into di death of Mohbad

Meanwhile, one Nigerian lawyer Festus Ogun don write to di attorney general of di Lagos State to request for coroner inquest into di death of di Nigerian singer.

For one statement wey Festu Ogun Legal release, di lawyer say make dem perform autopsy on di deadi of di singer to know wetin kill am.

According to Ogun, reasons dey to believe say no be natural death kill Mohbad as e add say di death dey suspicious.

“In line wit Section 14 and 15 of di Coroner System of Law of Lagos State, we hereby request for Coroner Inquest to investigate and determine di cause and circumstances of Mohbad death.

“Importantly, we humbly request say make you exercise di power under Section 17 of di Coroner System Law to order exhumation of im bodi for di Chief Medical Examiner to anatomically determine di cause of death,” di statement tok.

E say upon conclusion of di coroner inquest, im and im law firm dey hopeful say di findings of di investigation go dey for public and pipo wey get hands for di artiste death go face di law.

“We get absolute trust in di competence and integrity of di Lagos State Coroner System to unearth di circumstances and cause of Mohbad painful death and we dey hopeful say dis modest request go dey treated urgently in di interest of justice and fairness,” di statement add.

Wetin to sabi about Mohbad

Wia dis foto come from, @IAMMOHBAD/INSTAGRAM

Mohbad na one of Nigeria rising musicians. Dem born am for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria for June 1996.

Di singer bin marry Nigerian woman simply identified as Wunmi and dem get one son togeda named Liam.

E bin sign under Naira Marley “Marlian Records” but e comot di label for 2022 in di middle of some controversies.

For inside one recent interview e do wit former Reality TV star Tacha wey also be radio host, Mohbad bin tok about im relationship wit Naira Marley.

Tacha share clips from di interview few hours afta tori of im death break.

E tok for di interview say, “ We just split from Marlian music to Imolenization, we just wan be on our own but e no come easy."

E say e no easy but im dey find im way. E add say dem no dey fight and tins dey cool between dem.

Mohbad bin release im first album, Light EP for 2020. E dey popular for hit singles like Ponmo, Feel Good and Ko Por Ke wit Rexxie.