Religion - di force behind Kenya new president

Wia dis foto come from, DP OFFICE Wetin we call dis foto, President William Ruto (L) kneel down for church

32 minutes wey don pass

By Evelyne Musambi

BBC News, Nairobi

William Ruto, wey dem swear in as Kenya new president on Tuesday, na di kontri first evangelical Christian president and dey likely to put religion for centre-stage during im time for office afta e play key role for im election victory. Di 55 year-old no dey shy of publicly professing im faith and don dey speak out on issues like gay rights and abortion, wey dey likely to come up during im tenure. Ruto dey fond of quoting di scripture, praying and even crying in public. During di campaign, im opponents mock am as "deputy Jesus" - one badge wey im supporters quickly adopt. Im first action afta di Supreme Court uphold im victory for last month election na to get on im knees and pray alongside im wife Rachel and oda leaders wey dey di room. Ruto and im wife don even build one chapel for di compound of dia residence inside di Karen suburb of di capital Nairobi. One Muslim leader also pray for di compound afta di judgement, showing say upon Ruto strong Christian belief, e plan to be di leader of pipo from all faiths. Kenya different religious communities generally dey co-exist in peace and di new president also enjoy di support of many Muslims. Bishop David Oginde of di Evangelical Alliance of Kenya tok say e dey hope say Ruto goment go "stand for values and respect di fact say Kenya na religious society". Kenya na kontri of devout believers, with even Chief Justice Martha Koome attributing di Supreme Court judgement wey confam Ruto victory as "di work of God" - rather than di court itsef.

Wia dis foto come from, DP OFFICE

As deputy president, im religious influence on outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta - wey be Catholic - na also evident during dia first term, especially during dia quest to clear dia names for di International Criminal Court ova charges wey dey related to di violence wey break out afta di heavily disputed 2007 elections. Di two of dem repeatedly attended evangelical churches to pray, and get public sympathy as dem try to avoid make dey no put dem on trial - something dem achieve wen di prosecution drop charges against Kenyatta for 2014 and judges throw out di case against Ruto for 2016. Born inside Protestant family, President Ruto become evangelical Christian, with local media publishing photos of im as a pastor in im youth. Im wife don often hold prayer meetings and Ruto don for several occasions credit her spiritual intervention for e political success.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, William Ruto wife Rachel share her husband religious beliefs

Im campaign religious credentials receive ginger through new Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua wife, Dorcas, one retired banker wey become pastor. Some 85% of Kenyans na Christians - 33% Protestant, 21% Catholic, 20% evangelical Christians and 7% following African churches - while about 11% na Muslim, according to di last census, for 2019. One small number of pipo folllow oda faiths but very few admit to be atheist or even agnostic. Political analyst Macharia Munene tell di BBC say Ruto appeal to Christians across all denominations na factor for im election victory. "Im opponent Raila Odinga make mistake wen e speak of Christianity as brainwashing and wen im wife Ida speak about regulating churches. All those statements work for Ruto favour vote-wise," Munene tok. Political analyst Herman Manyora tok say e no go dey surprise if Ruto appoint religious leaders to goment posts, as dem don play important role to hel[ im campaign. "Just like during President Moi regime, e dey likely for church services to feature prominently for Sunday prime-time news," Manyora add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di majority of Kenyans na devout Christians

Mr Ruto dey expected to take tough stand on gay rights. for 2015, ahead of one visit by di then-US secretary of state John Kerry, e tell one congregation for Nairobi say; "Kenya na republic wey dey worships God. No room for homosexuality inside Kenya". For one interview with CNN afta im election victory e tok say e no "want to create a mountain out of a molehill" but, crucially, e add: "Wen [gay rights] become a big issue for di pipo of Kenya, di pipo of Kenya go make a choice." Manyora tok say one major test for di goment go come if legal attempt dey to recognise gay rights. For 2019, di High Court rule against activists wey bin dey seek to overturn one law wey ban gay sex, however activist promise to carry on with dia campaigns. "Di penal code wey criminalises homosexuality dey unconstitutional. Here na man wey appear to be very Christian. Pipo call am 'deputy Jesus' and make we say court ruling go against im thoughts on homosexuality, e go be very interesting to watch Ruto's [reaction]," Manyora tell di BBC. Ruto also dey known for im conservative views on abortion, as e don oppose am - with di backing of di church - di current constitutional provision wey allow am if risk dey to di health of di mother. So di chances of im goment relaxing abortion laws dey slim, however under di current constitution, e get little scope to tighten dem, whatever im personal beliefs. Ruto also hget strong support among Muslims, many of whom agree with am on issues like gay rights and abortion. E receive a major boost afta di election, wen di United Democratic Movement (UDM) - wey get dozens of Muslim leaders within dia ranks - ditch Odinga coalition, and throw dia weight behind Ruto to help am gain a majority for parliament afta di election fail to produce outright winner. However, Manyora warns say make e dey aware of Muslim sensibilities: "E go calm di Muslims by bringing dia leaders close to am but unless e tone down im Christianity, e dey bound to offend some Muslims."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Muslims na di second-biggest religious group for Kenya